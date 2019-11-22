COLLABORATIVE CABARETS: AN EVENING OF NEW MUSICAL THEATRE To Feature Company Members From WICKED

Under the Arch Incubator and cast and crew of the National Touring Company of WICKED will host "Collaborative Cabarets: An Evening of New Musical Theatre," an evening of song and dance at The Monocle's Emerald Room in St. Louis, 4510 Manchester Ave, on Monday evening, December 16. Doors will open at 6:30 PM, with live performances and specialty cocktails available at the Monocle's bar before the show. Net proceeds will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (BC/EFA) and Under the Arch Incubator.

Produced by company members of WICKED, the evening is an opportunity for them to step out of their roles in the musical and kick up their heels performing some of their favorite non-Ozian material. Collaborative Cabarets is an event that benefits both Broadway Cares and Under the Arch Incubator.

Collaborative Cabarets is part of an ongoing series of performances by the touring company to support charitable causes. The WICKED Tour has raised millions of dollars in donations for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and local AIDS service organizations all over the country.

This Monday night event will include LIVE auctions featuring exclusive WICKED merchandise and opportunities. General Admission tickets are available for $40 presale and $50 at the door. All proceeds benefit BC/EFA and Under the Arch Incubator. Please visit https://www.artful.ly/store/events/19383 for tickets. Special thanks to The Monocle, Anna DiVesta, Stephen Schwartz, Mel Marvin, Nick Hennen and Ted Wight.

WICKED will be playing St. Louis' Fabulous Fox Theatre through Sunday, December 29. Tickets are available by visiting FabulousFox.com/Wicked, by calling 314-534-1111, or by visiting the Fabulous Fox Theatre Box Office (527 North Grand Blvd. St. Louis MO 63103).

About Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS - Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (BC/EFA) is the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant making organization. BC/EFA is the on-going, committed response from the American theater community to an urgent worldwide health crisis. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of this community, BC/EFA raises funds for AIDS-related causes across the United States. Since its founding in 1988, BC/EFA has raised over $150 million for critically needed services for people with AIDS, HIV, and other serious illnesses. www.broadwaycares.org

Under the Arch Incubator - Under The Arch Incubator is a non-profit theatre organization dedicated to creating accepting, inclusive, and collaborative space for the creation, development, and production of original, innovative, and diverse musical theatre in the St. Louis area. The Incubator will additionally have connections to educational, commercial, and nonprofit entities in St. Louis and New York City to foster a growing partnership and understanding between the communities within the cities and promote the continuation of work beyond the St. Louis Metropolitan area. We are striving to make our city a lasting hub for new musical theatre and all those who create it, support it, and benefit from its creation.





