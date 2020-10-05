CABERNET CABARET with Catherine Cohen Returns to Club Cumming With Virtual Cabaret Series

The series begins on October 14th 8pm.

Honey, Cabernet Cabaret is back and they're ready to test the wifi on a new virtual platform. Prepare yourself for an elegant evening of song, storytelling, and stand-up comedy from the buzziest names in the biz. It's time to wine and whine with your host Catherine Cohen.

Since the start of the pandemic Cabernet Cabaret has found a virtual home on Instagram Live and YouTube featuring performances from Bowen Yang, Ben Platt, Heidi Gardner, Quinta Brunson, Michelle Collins, Lauren Patten, Murray Hill, Chloe Fineman, Heather McMahan, Larry Owens, Benito Skinner, Patti Harrison, Ayo Edebiri, and many more! Produced by Lauren Mandel and Club Cumming Productions, the show is returning to its East Village home on Wednesday, October 14th (8PM EST) to broadcast bi-weekly shows online.

Catherine is a comedian and actress based in NYC. She hosts a weekly cabaret show at Alan Cumming's East Village venue, CLUB CUMMING, and co-hosts the popular weekly podcast, SEEK TREATMENT. Catherine can be seen in the most recent season of HBO's HIGH MAINTENANCE, as well as the final season of BROAD CITY. She appeared opposite Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae in Michael Showalter's feature for Paramount, LOVEBIRDS. She was recently featured in FOX'S NIGHT OF COMEDY 2018. Her writing has been featured on Splitsider, The New Yorker, The Huffington Post and New York Mag's The Cut. TimeOut named her one of Five NYC comedians to look out for in 2018.

Pop open the cabernet, it's time for a cabaret!

For more information and to buy tickets visit: https://clubcummingnyc.com.

