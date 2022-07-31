Buy Tickets Now For 54 SINGS BARBIE Feat. Cara Rose DiPietro, Tory Vagasy, Mia Cherise Hall, and More

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Following a sold-out performance in June, “54 Sings Barbie” returns for an encore show.

Jul. 31, 2022  

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents "54 Sings Barbie" on August 7, 2022. Following a sold-out performance in June, "54 Sings Barbie" returns for an encore show filled to the brim with sparkle! Join them for a magical evening celebrating songs from the Barbie™ movie-musicals of the 2000s and 2010s. Get ready to hear some hidden gems of the "princess catalogue," including songs from "Barbie™ as the Princess and the Pauper," "Barbie™ as the Island Princess," "Barbie™ and the Diamond Castle," and more! Wear your most fabulous bedazzled outfit, grab a tiara, and meet us at Broadway's Supper Club for a night of glitter-tastic fun!

"54 Sings Barbie" features many notable up-and-coming performers, including Tory Vagasy (America's Got Talent), Cara Rose DiPietro, Mia Cherise Hall, Devi Peot (Bhangin' It, World Premiere), Sasha Spitz (Audrey Off-Broadway), Sejal Joshi ("Gossip Girl"), Anna Chase Lanier (Muny, Casa Mañana), Jillian Michelle Smith (Broadway Princess Party, The Little Mermaid), and more. The show also features winners from "54 Sings Barbie"'s viral TikTok competition, #54SingsBarbieContest. The show is produced by Broadway Princess Party alumna Jillian Michelle Smith, with music direction by Austin Pogrob and assistant production by Kate Coffey and Jenna San Antonio.

"54 Sings Barbie" plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 7, 2022 at 7PM. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2188753®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2F54below.com%2Fevents%2F54-sings-barbie-2%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The cast of "54 Sings Barbie" includes over a dozen talented up-and-coming performers, many of which are recent or soon-to-be graduates of some of the nation's top musical theatre programs (Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, Elon, Marymount Manhattan, University of Oklahoma, University of the Arts, and more). The show also features America's Got Talent's Tory Vagasy, BroadwayWorld Next Onstage's Mia Cherise Hall, Devi Peot of La Jolla's world premiere of Bhangin' It, Sasha Spitz of the upcoming off-Broadway musical Audrey, and more. Produced by Jillian Michelle Smith, a senior musical theatre major at Marymount Manhattan College and alumna of Broadway Princess Party, the show is truly star-powered by new rising talent breaking through in the industry.



