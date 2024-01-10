Bryce Edwards to Present THE FRIVOLITY HOUR at Birdland This Month

his sold-out debut in the Birdland Theater, Edwards is thrilled to return by popular demand. This time, he's coming upstairs – to the big room! Once more, Bryce will share his brand of hot traditional jazz and early 20th century popular music. Joined by extraordinary jazzmen Scott Ricketts on cornet, Ricky Alexander on clarinet and tenor saxophone, Conal Fowkes on piano, and Jay Rattman on baritone saxophone, Edwards revels in the amazing sounds both hot and sweet that made the twenties roar. There is a $30 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Bryce Edwards is a unique vocalist that takes equal cues from the crooners and soft singers of the late 1920s and early ‘30s and from the bombastic voices of the earlier, acoustic phonograph era, as well as an instrumentalist who plays banjo, ukulele, tenor guitar, and mandolin in the modernistic jazz idiom. He brings his singular verve and sensibility to songs made famous by great artists such as Cliff Edwards, Ted Lewis, Jack Teagarden, Rudy Vallée, and Bing Crosby. Steeped in jazz age novelty, Bryce Edwards takes frivolity very seriously, and vows to entertain his audience or die trying.

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present Bryce Edwards in “The Frivolity Hour” on Monday, January 22 at 7:00 PM. There is a $30 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit Click Here.



Every Monday at 9:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

“Jim Caruso's Cast Party,” a New York institution for two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2003. Called “show-business heaven” by The New York Times and “the gold-standard of open mic nights” by The Wall Street Journal, “Cast Party” presents a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums). Eric Adams, the Mayor of the City of New York, recently proclaimed, “Whereas, I am enormously proud to lead a city renowned as a global capital of the arts, ‘Jim Caruso's Cast Party' has enriched our dynamic cultural landscape since 2003, and on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, I am pleased to recognize the weekly show's tremendous contributions to our performing arts and nightlife sectors.”

Every Tuesday at 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

“The Lineup with Susie Mosher” is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes, ranging from today's hottest headliners to the best up-and-coming stars of tomorrow. Mosher – the noted actress and singer from Broadway and beyond, called “one of those talents you need to see to believe” by Time Out New York – hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential New York City entertainment.

January 18 (Thursday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Carolyn Montgomery – “girlSINGER: A Tribute to Rosemary Clooney”

Award-winning vocalist Carolyn Montgomery will perform the world premiere of “girlSINGER,” her tribute to beloved entertainment legend Rosemary Clooney. The show will include some of her iconic hits like “Hey There,” “Tenderly,” and “Come On-A My House.” In her Birdland debut, Ms. Montgomery will be joined by music director Tedd Firth on piano, leading an all-star ensemble featuring Jonathan Kantor on saxophone and clarinet, Sherrie Maricle on drums, and Matt Scharfglass on bass. Trumpeter Warren Vaché, a mainstay of Clooney's band for years, is a special guest. “girlSINGER” is directed by Tony Award nominee Sally Mayes. Montgomery is the Executive Director of the American Songbook Association, as well as a multi-MAC, Bistro and Nightlife Award winning singer/songwriter. She's performed in 36 states as well as London, Mexico, and Montreal. Critics laud Montgomery's classic singing style, infectious sense of humor, feminist viewpoint and talent for storytelling. In 2017, she co-founded the American Songbook Association, a 501(c)3 nonprofit arts organization that promotes and preserves classic American musical legacies through education programs, senior enrichment, and live events.

January 25 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Joie Bianco and Friends

After three sold-out solo performances, “Joie Bianco and Friends” makes a comeback to

showcase Bianco's own arrangements of favorite standards, debuting vocal trio/duo arrangements as well as debuting some of her original lyrics. Bianco will be joined by talented musicians and friends she's befriended during her four years of music school. Bianco is a 22 year-old jazz singer from NYC and recently received her degree in jazz vocal performance at the University of Miami, Frost School of Music. Joie has appeared in many of NYC's jazz andcabaret clubs, including Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland and Carnegie Hall. Joie was the 2019 winner in the jazz vocal category in Young Arts, and the recipient of the 2023 DownBeat Student Music Award for Best Solo Jazz Vocalist. Stephen Holden of The New York

Times referred to her as a “prodigious discovery.”

January 29 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Ari Axelrod

Most recently seen at Paper Mill Playhouse in their critically acclaimed production of Fiddler on the Roof, Ari Axelrod returns to his artistic home to debut a new show. See Ari put his signature and heartfelt spin on some of your favorite songs from musical theater, the great American songbook, the pop world, and beyond. This evening will send you home whistling a new favorite tune or humming a treasured gem. Lawrence Yurman will accompany him on piano. The Jewish Week awarded Ari the prestigious "36 to Watch Award." He received the 2022 Bistro Award for Best Theatrical Artistry in Song. Hailed by BroadwayWorld as "genuinely one of the finest shows this writer has ever seen," his award-winning show, "A Place For Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway," has grown to international acclaim, performing to sold-out audiences around the world. Ari's critically acclaimed debut album, Ari Axelrod: Live at Birdland, is available on all streaming platforms.

