Bryan Songy Puts A Queer Spin On ALW With RAINBOW HIGH at Chelsea Table + Stage

Chelsea Table +Stage Presents Bryan Songy in RAINBOW HIGH: A Gay Glance at The Music of the Knight, Monday, November 13, 7pm.

For many, Andrew Lloyd Webber's music was a gateway into the craft of musical theatre. For many within that many, those songs, especially as sung by the Mesdames LuPone, Buckley, Brightman, Paige, et.al., were also a pathway toward understanding their queer identity. Together with NYC cabaret darling Mason Griffin and internationally renowned cellist Anthime Miller, Bryan Songy attempts to know how to love him while exploring his own relationship with this prolific and enigmatic composer. Mr. Songy offers this show to anyone who, like him, spent their allowance on the double-disc recording of PHANTOM despite their parents already owning the highlights CD. Having now experienced a lifetime of theatrical work and sex with men in tandem with this music, he explores and revisits songs from JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, EVITA, CATS, SONG & DANCE, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, SUNSET BOULEVARD, and WHISTLE DOWN THE WIND.

Bryan Songy, an established "that guy" of the Off-Broadway and downtown theatre scenes, makes a long-anticipated solo cabaret debut with RAINBOW HIGH. Louisiana-born and NYC-approved, he has been previously seen in the original Off-Broadway casts of CAMP MORNING WOOD and THEN SEAN MET KHALID, as well as the National Tour of A CHRISTMAS CAROL. NYC credits include The Secret Theatre's RENT (directed by Lauren Elder) and the world premiere of Sybil Lines' BASTARD BLOOD. Regional credits include MATILDA (as Trunchbull) at Fort Peck Summer Theatre and SWEENEY TODD (with ALW diva Anne Runolfsson) at Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. His writing and direction of IT NEVER FELT WRONG, starring Morgan Bartholick, earned him a Broadway World Cabaret Award Nomination. A graduate of Circle in the Square Theatre School, he is the last remaining homosexual in NYC to not appear on THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL.

In-person tickets range from $20-$50. A live-streaming option is also available.

Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street, inside the Hilton New York Fashion District.