Brooke Shields To Headline THE CABARET's Eclectic Fall Season

There was a exciting news yesterday out of THE CABARET, Indianapolis’ best destination for world-class Cabaret, and lovers of the cabaret and concert art form who aren't in residence may be making some vacation travel plans, this season.

The Cabaret, located in downtown Indianapolis, has been part of the arts and entertainment scene for the last 35 years. This year’s programming marks the highest number of shows and artists ever scheduled to perform at the venue that attracts music lovers from around central Indiana and the Midwest region. As the organizataion begins the second half of the year, they recently launched the fall-winter lineup, one that covers a wide range of musical genres from jazz and classical rock to gospel and R&B.

The Cabaret’s upcoming lineup covers the full gamut of musical performances and genres, providing a uniquely curated experience featuring world-class artists. This season’s artists represent four Tony Awards, eight Tony nominations, four Grammy Awards and six Grammy nominations. From Brooke Shields to Grammy artists taking on the prejudice of immigration to jazz headliners in collaboration with Indy Jazz Fest, this season’s lineup has it all.

Tickets are on sale now for todays’s season kick-off with America Patchwork Quartet (APQ), part of the Christel DeHaan International Series, for one-night-only with tickets starting at $25. APQ is made up of Grammy-winning guitarist/vocalist Clay Ross (founder of the Billboard chart-topping band Ranky Tanky), 3x Grammy-winner and one of the world’s most sought-after drummers, Clarence Penn, Grammy-nominated vocalist Falu Shah, and highly acclaimed bassist Kanoa Mendenhall, all of whom have come together with a mission to reclaim the immigrant soul of American Roots Music.

American Patchwork Quartet



The series will also feature Grammy-nominated jazz singer-songwriter Magos Herrera in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Declared "one of the greatest contemporary interpreters of song” by The Latin Jazz Network, Herrera’s sultry voice and bold style embrace elements of contemporary jazz with Ibero-American melodies and rhythms that elegantly blends and surpasses language boundaries. Her 2018 album “Dreamers” (Sony Music) rapidly got into the Top lists of The New York Times, Billboard, and NPR Music, among others, and was nominated for the Grammy for Best Arrangement with the song “Niña.”

Jazz fans have plenty to be excited about, as The Cabaret is partnering with Indy Jazz Fest to present two top-tier jazz artists. At age 29, Veronica Swift has already made her mark on the international jazz scene as one of the star vocalists of her era. Her acclaimed third album TransGenre (2023) expands her style, venturing into mixing jazz and classical with rock, soul, and funk, paying homage to greats like Janis Joplin, David Bowie, Jimi Hendrix, and Duke Ellington. Billboard chart-topping Lizz Wright draws on her Southern heritage to craft a unique sound that incorporates jazz, folk, gospel and R&B.

The Cabaret’s signature Glick Philanthropies Broadway at The Cabaret Series brings a lineup of A-list Broadway stars such as star of stage and screen Brooke Shields (Grease, Chicago, The Addams Family), living legend of musical theatre, composer and many times over Tony Award Winner Jason Robert Brown, Tony nominee Kerry Butler (Xanadu, Beetlejuice), and Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning star of Glee, Darren Criss. The Big Broadway Sing-Along returns with a holiday edition, giving audiences the opportunity to sing along to their favorite holiday-themed musical theatre songs.

Lizz Wright

The season also features Cabaret staff member and performer Britnee King in her debut show “Please Clap.” With songs from Queen to Hozier to Idina Menzel, Britnee will share about life as an angsty (and exhausted) millennial and offer her commentary on the general absurdity of this beautiful dumpster fire we call life.

As always, guests can also enjoy a plethora of food and libations offered by the Jazz Kitchen at each show.

Britnee King

The complete performance schedule for the 2023 fall-winter season includes:

AMERICAN PATCHWORK QUARTET / Part of the Christel DeHaan International Series

August 10th at 7 p.m.

Brooke Shields: An Intimate Evening / Part of the Glick Philanthropies Broadway at The Cabaret Series

September 8th at 8 p.m.

September 9th at 8 p.m.

Veronica Swift / Part of the Jazz at The Cabaret Series

September 18th at 7 p.m.

September 19th at 7 p.m.

LIZZ WRIGHT: Holding Space / Part of the Jazz at The Cabaret Series

September 24th at 7 p.m.

Kerry Butler: Faith, Trust, and Pixie Dust / Part of the Glick Philanthropies Broadway at The Cabaret Series

October 6th at 8 p.m.

October 7th at 8 p.m.

MAGOS HERRERA / Part of the Christel DeHaan International Series

October 14th at 8 p.m.

BRITNEE KING: Please Clap / Part of the Incubator Series

October 27th at 8 p.m.

Jason Robert Brown featuring special guest TBD / Part of the Glick Philanthropies Broadway at The Cabaret Series

November 3rd at 8 p.m.

November 4th at 8 p.m.

THE BIG BROADWAY SING-ALONG – Holiday Edition / Part of the Uniquely Cabaret Series

December 7th at 7 p.m.

Darren Criss: A Very Darren Crissmas / Part of the Glick Philanthropies Broadway at The Cabaret Series

December 16th at 8 p.m.

December 17th at 7 p.m.

Magos Herrera photo by Shervin Llainez

Tickets for the jazz shows presented in partnership with Indy Jazz Fest are on sale now. Tickets for the remainder of the season shows will be available for purchase beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 14.

Discounted tickets to season performances are available to attendees ages 35 and younger at 25% off through The Cabaret’s SophistiTIX Program, which is made possible by Sabello. Additionally, all student tickets (with a student ID) are $25.

For those unable to attend an in-person show, The Cabaret’s YouTube channel HERE provides free access to 700 high-quality archival performances along with masterclass videos. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit The Cabaret website HERE.

About The Cabaret

The Cabaret is a nonprofit organization dedicated to elevating and promoting the cabaret art form by entertaining, educating, and engaging audiences and artists through world-class performances.