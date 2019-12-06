Broadway's Future Songbook Series Presents MARYMOUNT MANHATTAN COLLEGE HOLIDAY SONGBOOK

Broadway's Future Songbook Series - presented by Arts and Artists of

Tomorrow - continues its season on Saturday, December 14th in the Bruno

Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center located at 111 Amsterdam Avenue and 65th Street. Show time is 2:30PM and admission is FREE. Produced, Directed and Hosted by John Znidarsic and Patricia Hoag Simon - this special concert features an array of traditional and new holiday songs performed by students and graduates of Marymount Manhattan College. Nick Ferla will serve as music director.



Marymount Manhattan College is an independent undergraduate liberal arts college located on Manhattan's Upper East Side that offers strong programs in the arts and sciences as well as substantial pre-professional preparation. The College's division of Fine & Performing Arts offers BA degrees in Art, Dance and Theatre Arts, and BFA degrees in Acting, Dance, and Musical Theatre. MMC's mission is to educate a socially and economically diverse student body by fostering intellectual achievement and personal growth and by developing an awareness of social, political, cultural and ethical issues. MMC utilizes its distinctive location in one of the most diverse and exciting cities in the world to provide a vibrant campus environment and offer students access to outstanding internships, community service and service-learning experiences, and the many historical and cultural resources of New York City. For information about Marymount Manhattan College, visit our website at www.mmm.edu.



Featured Writers and Performers:

Brendan Morris, Brian Veith, Hope Spinner, Isabelle Moore, Grace Stephens, Carly Sica, Natalie Pira, Quenton Ellis, Rikki Ziegleman, Taylor Newsom, Mia Massaro, Marika Abe, Jae Brown, Cissy Walken, Grace Smyth, Nicholas Godfrey, Julia Marson, Liam Munn Lillie Ellars, Rodolfo Soto, Robert Taylor Jr., Brett Miller, Gaby Mank, Victor Vazquez, Logan Mace, Alex Duprey, Andrew Harvey, Trevor Norris, Rafael Fuentes, Robbie Torres, Caitlin Mallory, Drew Hope, Evy Peace, Brian Fender Shirley, Eme Bentancur, Erin Eichsfeld and Jessie Jordan





