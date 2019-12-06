Broadway's Future Songbook Series Continues with ANNUAL HOLIDAY SONGBOOK at the Bruno Walter Auditorium

Broadway's Future Songbook Series - presented by Arts and Artists of Tomorrow continues its season on Monday, December 16th in the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center located at 111 Amsterdam Avenue and 65th Street. Show time is 6PM and admission is FREE.



Produced, Directed and Hosted by John Znidarsic, this special concert features an array of ALL NEW HOLIDAY SONGS written by some of today's most talented composers and lyricists performed by some of New York's freshest talents.



FEATURED WRITERS:

Greg Pliska, Billy Recce, Ben Caplan, Bryan

Blaskie, Laurie Hochman, Danny Ursetti, Lauren Taslitz, Jay Alan

Zimmerman, Craig Swanson, Kenneth Miles Ellington Lopez, Jonathon

Lynch, Gil Varod, Rachel Dean, Wes Braver, Marcus Perkins, Kim

Jinhyoung, Kyle Segar, David Kornfeld, Anya Turner, Robert Grusecki,

Sarah Ziegler, Nicky Phillips, Jamie Maletz, Eric Fegan, Cheryl Stern and

Tom Kochan,



FEATURED PERFORMERS:

Eddie Korbich, Jason SweetTooth Williams,

Alexa Green, Ben Jones, Maddy Baker, Ben Schrager, Cori Jaskier, Belén

Moyano, Amy Weintraub, Charlie Romano, Alex Petti, Dan Wilson, Mick

Bleyer, Sierra Rein, Melissa Zimmerman, Matthew Wells, Kaylin Hedges,

Annabelle Lee Revak, Mikayla Iovine, William Bishop, and Eric Fegan,





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You