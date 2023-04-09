Broadway and Aspiring Performers Will Sing For Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apr. 09, 2023  

Kaileigh Fiorillo will present Together, a night of strength, power, healing, and unity on April 16th at 9:30pm in honor of Sexual Assault Awarness Month.

This concert, directed and produced by Kaileigh Fiorillo, is dedicated to all of the survivors. Performers from Broadway, Off-Broadway, TV, and more will sing uplifting show tunes and pop songs! Performers and audiences will come together as a community to uplift and support each other. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to an organization raising awareness and help for survivors (NoMore.org).

The concert will feature Kaileigh Fiorillo (Director/Producer), Carly Gendell (Broadway's School of Rock), Lizzie Buller, Miriam Ali (Broadway's Funny Girl), Luke Islam (13 the Musical, The Mighty Ducks), Holli' Conway-Fields (Broadway's Six and Tina), Joey Miceli, Ann Stein, Juliette Ojeda, Quinn Mei, Kelsey LeVie, Cameron Isveck, Jorden Amir on piano.





COME CELEBRATE WITH MARILYN MAYE,  is ostensibly a celebration of her upcoming birthday. But it is so much more than that. It is a celebration of all the fans who have made Maye as loved and respected as she is. It is a two-way avenue of gratitude between an entertainer and those she entertains. It's hard to say which is more delightful, the songs themselves, which are beautifully sung and acted, or the banter that feels as unscripted as a cocktail party. And Marilyn Maye is the most charming host of her own fête. Two weeks ago she performed with 80 musicians at a sold-out concert at Carnegie Hall. But is this Marilyn, with only herself and her trio, that I prefer. An intimate evening of great songs and good-spirited bonhomie.
Chanteuse Artemisia LeFay and The Orchestra of the Depraved (Hannah Mount, Mary Spencer Knapp and Natasha Thweatt) returned to The Triad with GHOSTS OF WEIMAR PAST on April 1. Check out photos from the show here!
The diva returns to New York with a new show full of Music and Laughs.
Chelsea Table & Stage welcomes Kayla Davion for her debut solo concert "An Ode to Self."

April 9, 2023

April 8, 2023

