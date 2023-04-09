Broadway and Aspiring Performers Will Sing For Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Kaileigh Fiorillo will present Together, a night of strength, power, healing, and unity on April 16th at 9:30pm in honor of Sexual Assault Awarness Month.
This concert, directed and produced by Kaileigh Fiorillo, is dedicated to all of the survivors. Performers from Broadway, Off-Broadway, TV, and more will sing uplifting show tunes and pop songs! Performers and audiences will come together as a community to uplift and support each other. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to an organization raising awareness and help for survivors (NoMore.org).
The concert will feature Kaileigh Fiorillo (Director/Producer), Carly Gendell (Broadway's School of Rock), Lizzie Buller, Miriam Ali (Broadway's Funny Girl), Luke Islam (13 the Musical, The Mighty Ducks), Holli' Conway-Fields (Broadway's Six and Tina), Joey Miceli, Ann Stein, Juliette Ojeda, Quinn Mei, Kelsey LeVie, Cameron Isveck, Jorden Amir on piano.