Broadway Inspirational Voices Announces In-Person 2021 Holiday Concert

It was announced today that Broadway Inspirational Voices (Allen René Louis, Artistic Director) will hold their Annual Holiday Concert on Monday, December 6 at 7 PM at Peter Norton Symphony Space in NYC. Welcome Home: A Holiday Gospel Concert marks the Award-winning not-for-profit choir's first in-person holiday concert since 2019 and their first concert under the Artistic Direction of Allen René Louis.

Tickets ($35-$125) for Welcome Home are on sale today and can be purchased here.

The evening will be presented as a two-part celebration concert, with Part One featuring Broadway Inspirational Voices' favorite songs from their holiday albums Great Joy and Great Joy: Around the World and Part Two returning to the choirs' roots and delivering soul-stirring gospel music.

In 1994, Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV) played its inaugural concert for a heartbroken, mourning community, and offered a soulful concert, intended to respond to and help heal the damaging winds of the AIDS epidemic. In the audience that night were people of all backgrounds, races, identities, and faiths. What rang true in 1994 - and still rings true today - is that a BIV space is an inclusive one, open to all.

"I'm so excited to return to our roots with this soulful concert at a time when our community is still healing from the pandemic shutdown, and this feels like a beautiful 'Welcome Home' to both our members and our audience," Louis said. "What started as a choir 27 years ago has grown into an organization that transforms lives through the power of music and service. Over the last 20 months, we immediately embraced virtual platforms and were able to bring our music and programs not only to our existing supporters, but to new people all around the world. And now it's thrilling to be able to gather together safely to celebrate the Holiday season again."

In compliance with New York State and NYC COVID guidelines, proof of vaccination will be required upon entry and masks are required at all times.

Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV), the 2019 Tony Award Honoree for Excellence in Theatre, was formed in 1994 by Tony-nominated Broadway performer Michael McElroy. His vision was to bring inspiration to the Broadway community during a time when the AIDS epidemic had ravaged an entire generation of artists. For 27 years, BIV has served the Broadway community whenever needed. During the choir's first six years they annually held concerts to contribute to and support the work of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Since then, they have taken part in benefits for the Actor's Fund, Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative, BC/EFA, and numerous other fundraisers. In 2007 BIV became a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization in order to give back to the greater community in service to its mission. They've gone on to create a range of arts and education programs for underserved populations, focusing on BIV's mission to provide hope, to inspire, and to transform those in need through music and the arts. Currently, BIV has ongoing programs with The Ronald McDonald House New York, multiple Covenant House sites in cities around the country, and the Department of Corrections NY. In performance, BIV has graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, Radio City Music Hall, Lincoln Center, Constitution Hall in DC, and the Crystal Cathedral in Anaheim, California, and most recently the amphitheater at Little Island. In 2004, BIV was nominated for a Grammy Award for their first holiday CD: Great Joy! A Gospel Christmas. BIV has performed live with Elton John, Mariah Carey, Jason Mraz, Sting, Gloria Estefan, Harry Connick Jr, Patti LuPone, Eartha Kitt, Patti LaBelle, The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Vanessa Williams, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Billy Porter and Heather Headley. BIV has been featured on "The Today Show," "A Capitol Fourth," "This Week with John Oliver," The Miss America Pageant, multiple Tony Awards Telecasts, "America's Got Talent", and "Late Night with David Letterman," among others. More than 80 members strong, BIV's diverse membership has represented over 140 Broadway shows since its inception.

For more information about Broadway Inspirational Voices or to donate, visit www.BIVoices.org.