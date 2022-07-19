Brittney Mack, Troy Iwata, Danny Marin & More to Star in SIREN: THE MUSIC OF DILLON FELDMAN at 54 Below

SIREN: THE MUSIC OF DILLON FELDMAN will be presented at 54 Below on August 29th at 9:30pm. The concert performance will feature Brittney Mack (Six), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), Danny Marin (The Real Housewives of NY), Leana Rae Concepcion (Romy & Michelle), Allison Griffith (Burning Man: The Musical), and more to be announced! Music by Dillon Feldman with music direction by Cynthia Meng.

Siren: A New Musical, featuring a book, music & lyrics by Dillon Feldman, is a full-length musical which follows a small community of Sirens, pushed to the brink of extinction by an expanding settlement of humans. Up against a wall, they take their fate into their own hands by recruiting a young human with a dark past and a grudge. Feldman weaves a haunting, modern soundscape through the lens of magical realism. The show explores family- the ones we create and the ones we're thrust into- as well as the origins of conflict and mythology.

Siren: A New Musical is produced by Con Limón Productions and is in development with support of The Shubert Organization's Artistic Circle programming.