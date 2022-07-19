Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Brittney Mack, Troy Iwata, Danny Marin & More to Star in SIREN: THE MUSIC OF DILLON FELDMAN at 54 Below

Siren: A New Musical is a full-length musical which follows a small community of Sirens, pushed to the brink of extinction by an expanding settlement of humans.

Register for Cabaret News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 19, 2022  
Brittney Mack, Troy Iwata, Danny Marin & More to Star in SIREN: THE MUSIC OF DILLON FELDMAN at 54 Below

SIREN: THE MUSIC OF DILLON FELDMAN will be presented at 54 Below on August 29th at 9:30pm. The concert performance will feature Brittney Mack (Six), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), Danny Marin (The Real Housewives of NY), Leana Rae Concepcion (Romy & Michelle), Allison Griffith (Burning Man: The Musical), and more to be announced! Music by Dillon Feldman with music direction by Cynthia Meng.

Siren: A New Musical, featuring a book, music & lyrics by Dillon Feldman, is a full-length musical which follows a small community of Sirens, pushed to the brink of extinction by an expanding settlement of humans. Up against a wall, they take their fate into their own hands by recruiting a young human with a dark past and a grudge. Feldman weaves a haunting, modern soundscape through the lens of magical realism. The show explores family- the ones we create and the ones we're thrust into- as well as the origins of conflict and mythology.

Siren: A New Musical is produced by Con Limón Productions and is in development with support of The Shubert Organization's Artistic Circle programming.



Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You