Birdland to Present the Return of OUR SINATRA Musical Revue This Month

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the return of the Our Sinatra - the acclaimed musical revue celebrating the music of Frank Sinatra - on Monday, December 26 for three shows at 5:30 PM, 8:00 PM, and 10:00 PM. The three performers - Eric Comstock, Ellen Bullinger, and Brian Long - playfully interact, sharing their joy and passion for this great music as they lovingly sing the hits of Sinatra, individually and in combination, taking the audience back to relive their memories. The show includes over 50 songs interspersed with witty banter and humor. The show covers Sinatra's musical canon from the classic ballads of the '40s to the saloon and torch songs, the '50s and '60s swingers, and the all-time hits. Our Sinatra steers clear of imitation and impersonation as these accomplished performers just deliver great music. There is a $30-40 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Our Sinatra is a celebration of the magic and music of the legendary Frank Sinatra. The show features over 50 Sinatra classics including such songs from his early years as "All or Nothing at All," "I'll Never Smile Again," and "Oh, Look at Me Now," from his movie career ("My Kind of Town," "All the Way"), his saloon songs ("One for My Baby," "In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning") and his hits from the '50s and '60s ("Night and Day," "Fly Me to the Moon," "The Lady is a Tramp").

Directed by Kurt Stamm, the production team also includes Richard Maltby, Jr. (Production Supervisor). Our Sinatra is produced by Jack Lewin and was created by Eric Comstock, Christopher Gines, and Hilary Kole.

Our Sinatra originally opened at the Algonquin Hotel's famed Oak Room in 1999 before it was expanded as an Off-Broadway show at the Blue Angel Theatre. By the time it finished its run in 2002, it had amassed 1,114 performances. Our Sinatra played off-Broadway at the legendary Birdland Jazz Club from 2003 through 2004. In addition to the New York productions over the past years and its two national tours, Our Sinatra has played and continues to play at numerous theatres around the country.

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present Our Sinatra for three performances on Monday, December 26 at 5:30 PM, 8:00 PM, and 10:00 PM. There is a $30-40 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland Jazz Club is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com.

------------------------------------------------------

UPCOMING HIGHLIGHTS AT

BIRDLAND THEATER AND BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB



Every Monday at 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

"Jim Caruso's Cast Party," a New York institution for almost two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2004. Called "show-business heaven" by The New York Times and "the gold-standard of open mic nights" by The Wall Street Journal, "Cast Party" will take advantage of the city's post-pandemic nightlife renaissance to keep presenting a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums).

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

Every Saturday at 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano

Hailed as "the truest heir to Bobby Short" in The New York Times, pianist/singer Eric Comstock returns to Birdland with star bassist/composer Sean Smith with songs by everyone from George Gershwin to George Harrison. These two masters met on the Off-Broadway hit Our Sinatra (which Eric co-wrote) and have since worked separately and together around the world. Vocalist Barbara Fasano joins them at Birdland for a swinging Saturday supper where the music and stories are equally great. Sean Smith has been an integral part of the international jazz scene for over 25 years, and has performed with Gerry Mulligan, Phil Woods, Benny Carter, Art Farmer, Flip Phillips, Clark Terry and many others. Barbara Fasano has been praised as "a gorgeous, soulful singer who has an actor's intensity in whatever she sings" by The New York Post and "a lyrically sensitive interpreter" by The New York Times. Her latest album Busy Being Free is the recipient of the MAC Award for "Major Recording of the Year."

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

December 20-25 (Tuesday-Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

"A Swinging Birdland Christmas" with Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch

The 13th year of "A Swinging Birdland Christmas" will star Birdland regulars Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch. The trio is also releasing a Deluxe Edition of their popular album, "Christmas at Birdland," produced by Wayne Haun on the Club44 Records label. In the tradition of beloved seasonal specials, Blackhurst, Caruso and Stritch perform swinging arrangements of "The Christmas Waltz," Kay Thompson's "The Holiday Season," "Sleigh Ride," "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm," "Snow," and "It Happened In Sun Valley," among other favorites. The show will also include a musical tribute to Birdland regular Freddy Cole, who was also a holiday tradition. The singers will be joined by Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums.

$30 cover, $10 food/drink minimum

December 29 - January 1 (Thursday-Sunday) 8:30 PM (12/29); 7:00 & 9:30 PM (12/30); 7:00 & 11:00 PM (12/31); 7:00 & 9:30 PM (1/1) - Birdland Theater

Marilyn Maye

What do these three scenes have in common? 1) Steve Allen discovers a young singer at The Colony in Kansas City and presents her to a national audience. 2) Johnny Carson tells America on live TV, "And that, young singers, is the way it's done." 3) Standing room only audiences gather for a recent 8-day engagement of: "Her Way: A Salute to Sinatra." The answer? They all depend on the talent of musical legend Marilyn Maye. A treasure of American song with 76 appearances on "The Tonight Show," a 1966 Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, and lifetime achievement awards from both the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame and the American Jazz Museum, Maye will lead audiences into the New Year with the grace that she has brought to her jaw-dropping performances for the past eighty years on stage.

12/29-30, 8:30 PM: $50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

12/31, 7:00 & 11:00 PM: Tiered Seating $75-150 tables / $75 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

1/1, 7:00 & 9:30 PM: $50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 2 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Joie Bianco and Friends - "A New Year!"

After selling out her debut show at Birdland Theater in July, Joie Bianco will return with "A New Year!" Bianco will be joined by friends and musicians she has had the privilege of playing with in her young adult life. Players such as Eric Stern, Cole Davis and Gary Jones III, with special guests Tyreek McDole and Zaq Davis. Joie prioritizes the beautiful melodies of bebop and lyrics of the American Songbook while also providing a new perspective and interpretation. Bringing a classic sound and highlighting the important history of the music to the modern audience is something that Joie has been promoting from a young age. This will be a night of the music that has influenced Joie most while also reflecting on the growth that comes with new beginnings. Joie uses sassy uptempos, the blues and heart wrenching ballads as a vehicle to tell stories from a young woman's perspective on life.

$30 cover / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 23, 2023 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Luke Hawkins

Singer/tapper Luke Hawkins will bring an evening of singing, dancing and laughter to the Birdland. The show will be a love letter to these art forms, as Luke pays homage to the history of tap dance greats. Hawkins is a NYC based tap dancer and choreographer. He performed in and choreographed the Broadway show, Harry Connick Jr.- A Tribute to Cole Porter at the Nederlander Theatre in 2019 and has choreographed Connick and performed alongside him in 43 concerts including The Hollywood Bowl, Wolftrap, La Seine Musicale in Paris and the Palladium Theatre in London. Luke's theatre credits include the Broadway production of Xanadu, Cirque du Soleil's Banana Shpeel and Joya as well as New York City Center Encores! productions of No, No, Nanette; Gentlemen Prefer Blondes; and On Your Toes. His TV and Film credits include tap dancing alongside Channing Tatum in the Coen Brothers' movie Hail, Caesar!, the 2015 Tony Awards, "Gossip Girl," "One Life to Live," "America's Got Talent," "The Colbert Report," "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and "Annie Live!"

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 23, 2023 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Linda Purl - "This Could Be the Start"

Singer and actress Linda Purl (TV's "The Office") returns by popular demand with her new show, "This Could Be the Start." Her chronicle of navigating life on our return trip back through the looking glass, she ponders what can lie ahead in our new beginnings, with songs including "I'm in the Mood for Love," "Blue Moon," "Let's Get Lost," and "This Could Be the Start of Something." Music director Tedd Firth will lead a starry trio. Purl is known for her roles on multiple iconic television series. Besides being Fonzie's fiancÃ©e on "Happy Days," Matlock's daughter Charlene Matlock, Pam's Mom/Steve Carell's girlfriend on "The Office," she has starred in over 47 made-for-TV movies. A recurring role on "Homeland" has been among her favorites and she is currently recurring on the new HBO Max series, "Hacks." Past concert venues include Jazz at Lincoln Center, Catalina Jazz Club, Colorado Springs Symphony, Naples Philharmonic, Club Raye in Paris, and Satin Doll in Tokyo. She has performed with the Glenn Miller, Diva Jazz and Orlando Jazz Orchestras. On Broadway, she appeared in The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Getting and Spending, and Off-Broadway in Mr. Toole and The Baby Dance. Her solo albums include Alone Together, Midnight Caravan, Up Jumped Spring, and the new release Taking a Chance on Love.

$30 Cover, $20 food/drink minimum

January 30, 2023 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Julie Halston - "Back by Popular Demand!"

The brilliant Tony Award-winning comedic actress returns to Birdland. With her show, "Back By Popular Demand," Ms. Halston will assess the state of the world, the state of her life and the state of her hair. Halston was awarded the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award in 2021 for her advocacy on behalf of The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Her extensive Broadway and Off-Broadway credits include Tootsie, You Can't Take It with You, Hairspray, Anything Goes, Gypsy, Twentieth Century, Fairycakes, and many more. She is a co-founding member of Charles Busch's legendary theatre company, Theatre-in-Limbo, and has garnered several Drama Desk nominations for her performances with the company including The Divine Sister, Red Scare on Sunset, and The Lady in Question. TV credits include the recurring role of Sharon on HBO's "Gossip Girl," "The Good Fight," "Almost Family," and "Divorce." She also reprised her popular character of Bitsy Von Muffling on HBO's "And Just Like That." She can be seen in the upcoming independent features The Sixth Reel, Intermedium, Simchas and Sorrows, and Dirty Rhetoric.

$40 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 30 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Ari Axelrod - "A Place for Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway"

Bistro Award winner Ari Axelrod brings his acclaimed award-winning show back to Birdland. Ari will celebrate songs and stories of Jewish composers and their contributions to the American Musical, including beloved songs by Bernstein and Berlin to Sondheim and Schwartz. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Anti-Defamation League. Ari is a multi-hyphenate storyteller and Jewish activist. He received the 2022 Bistro Award for Theatrical Performance in Song. "A Place for Us" began with a sold-out run at Birdland, featuring six-time Emmy and Tony nominee Tovah Feldshuh, and has since grown to international acclaim performing to sold-out audiences around the world. In 2020, he received a MAC Award nomination for Best Male Vocalist and won the BroadwayWorld Award for Best Live Zoom Performance. Ari's first solo show, "Taking the Wheel," directed by Tony Award winner Faith Prince, and music directed by multiple MAC Award-winner Alex Rybeck, has been performed in numerous cities around the country. Ari's debut album, Ari Axelrod Live at Birdland, is now available on all streaming platforms.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum