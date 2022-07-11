Birdland Presents MOIPEI in an Encore Performance This Month

BIRDLAND THEATER will present the return of Moipet - Mary, Maggy and Marta, the singing triplets from Nairobi, Kenya - on Monday, July 25 at 8:30 PM. Coming back to the club after their standing-room-only debut last October, the trio will interpret well-known selections from the American Songbook, with a dash of Duke Ellington and Benny Goodman for swing, a flash of pop, and a traditional Kenyan children's song. The exceptional talent of these sisters combines music genres to create a fulfilling and entertaining evening of harmony. The concert will feature music director Mat Eisenstein on piano, Michael Kuennen on bass, and Joe Nero on drums. The evening is directed by Matthew Inge. There is a $30 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Moipei began their musical journey in Kenya Music Festival competitions. They were awarded 1st place honors for four consecutive years. Their success has enabled them to showcase their talents to national and international audiences, taking part in various cultural festivals and conventions in Tanzania, Uganda, Canada, Venezuela, China, and the United States. After a successful tour of South Korea, representing their country during the Young People's Festival, the sisters were appointed Kenya's first ever UNICEF Child Ambassadors at age 12. Through their musical talents they championed girl child empowerment, education, and alternative rites of passage. They were awarded the Head of State Commendation (HSC), by the President of Kenya, in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the Music Industry and the Nation. They performed in various historic theatres and opera houses around the world to sold-out audiences. They currently reside in New York City,

BIRDLAND THEATER presents Moipei on Monday, July 25 at 8:30 PM. There is a $30 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com. In compliance with New York City rules for indoor activities, Birdland requires proof of vaccination or a verified medical exemption from all customers, staff, and performers.