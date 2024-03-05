Birdland Presents Linda Purl With Diva Jazz Orchestra in BIG BAND ROMANCE This April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the return of singer and actress Linda Purl – joined by internationally acclaimed DIVA Jazz Orchestra – for the show “Big Band Romance” on Monday, April 1 at 7:00 PM.

The concert will celebrate of some of the extraordinary songs that defined the classic big band sound, including “Pick Yourself Up,” “Come Rain or Come Shine,” and “Too Darn Hot.” This evening will feature music director Tedd Firth and guest vocalist Nicolas King. There is a $30-4o music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

About Linda Purl

Linda Purl is known for her running roles on multiple, iconic television series. Besides being Richie Cunningham's girlfriend and Fonzie's fiancée on “Happy Days,” Matlock's daughter Charlene Matlock, and Pam's Mom/Steve Carell's girlfriend on “The Office,” she has starred in over 47 made-for-TV movies. A recurring role on “Homeland” has been among her favorites and she is currently recurring on the HBO Max series, “Hacks.”

Past concert venues include Lincoln Center Jazz, Birdland, Catalina Jazz Club, Colorado Springs Symphony, Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center, Naples Philharmonic, Crazy Coqs in London, Club Raye in Paris, and Satin Doll in Tokyo. She has performed with the Glenn Miller, Diva Jazz and Orlando Jazz Orchestras. Her solo albums are Alone Together, Out of this World – Live, Midnight Caravan, Up Jumped Spring, and Taking a Chance on Love.

Her Broadway credits include The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Getting and Spending. Off-Broadway, she appeared in Mr. Toole and The Baby Dance. Her regional theater credits include Long Wharf, Actors Theatre of Louisville, The Old Globe, Mark Taper Forum, South Coast Repertory, Santa Fe Opera, Cleveland Playhouse, Laguna Playhouse, The Lensic Santa Fe, Berkeley Rep, Williamstown Theatre Festival (six seasons), Theatre Princesse Grace in Monaco, and Imperial Theatre in Tokyo, Japan. Her film roles include Bender, Mighty Joe Young, Leo and Loree, and Sunday.

Tickets

Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com.