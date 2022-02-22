Beth Malone, De'Lon Grant and More Will Join Oliver Houser At Feinstein's/54 Below This Week

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents a one-night-only concert by one of musical theatre's most compelling new voices, Oliver Houser. Winner of the inaugural Stephen Schwartz Award, the ASCAP Foundation Sammy Cahn Award and a Dramatists Guild Foundation fellowship, Oliver has presented his work at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, the Kennedy Center, the Village Theatre and beyond. His new musical XY, inspired by his experiences as an intersex man, is under option by Alhadeff Productions (half of the lead production team of Broadway's Come From Away and Memphis). Oliver will play selections from his upcoming debut EP and never-before-heard songs from his musicals in development, intimately performed with special guests and a four-piece band in a night of connection, healing, laughter and celebration.

The Februrary 24th concert will feature Tony-nominee Beth Malone (Fun Home, Angels in America), De'lon Grant (Come From Away), Geena Quintos (Soft Power), Patrick McDermott (Saturday Night Live, Flying Over Sunset), Jesse Weil (Fiddler on the Roof National Tour) and Serena Parrish (Peter(HER)Pan).

Houser will lead the band featuring Julia Adamy (Hamilton), Dan Berkery (Moulin Rouge!) and Micah Burgess (School of Rock).

Oliver Houser in New Writers at 54 plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 24, 2022. There is a $25-60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.