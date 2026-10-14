Best of Halloween 2026 Cabaret & Concerts: Drag, Circus, Ghost Stories & More in NYC

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Halloween is coming up very soon. There’s nothing scarier than scrambling for last-minute plans, so we put together a list for you early birds to snap up events before they sell out. Celebrate all October with some of these spooky, funny and sexy Halloween-themed events – there’s something for every budget and person, from dance parties, scary stories and drag to circus and burlesque, with a healthy dose of Broadway.

54 Gets Away with Murder at 54 Below

October 16 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

For one night only, the Fortunate Few Productions collective is bringing the murder ballad songbook to 54 Below! Produced by Tommy Kelly and Aidan C. White, 54 Gets Away With Murder pledges to pass the microphone to music’s most conniving killers, bringing a mixture of musical theatre, country, hip-hop, and jazz to Broadway’s basement. Featuring raucous renditions of songs from Sweeney Todd, Bonnie & Clyde, Little Shop of Horrors, Death Becomes Her, and even the songbooks of Rihanna, Bobby Darin, and Lemon Demon, this night of cold-blooded camp is sure to be a bloody good time.

Tickets: Tickets start at $19.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum

Yuva Presents: Bollyween at Red Eye NY

October 16 @ 10 pm

Tickets available here.

Wear something spooky and descend to the basement at Red Eye for an unforgettable night filled with dancing, performances and a very special birthday celebration. Performances by Malai and Tamasha Bhosle. Bollywood Beats by DJ DynAmite. Special DJ Set by DJ Ritz. Abdul’s Big Queer Birthday Celebration. This will be a night to remember – don’t miss it!

Tickets: Tickets start at $15.

Death of Classical: Nightfall at The Green-Wood Cemetery (Brooklyn)

Tickets available here

For two nights only, Green-Wood's winding pathways will lead you deep into unfamiliar corners of the Cemetery, where darkness holds more than you'd expect. See where the shadows dance in a world of spectacle and mystery. This immersive event features a variety of performers scattered through the storied grounds of Brooklyn's famous Gilded Age cemetery, where every viewer walks their own path and no two visitors have exactly the same experience.

Tickets: Tickets are $70, $56 for members, and $95 for Premium Tickets. October 23 is sold out.



October 24 @ 9:30 pm Zane Carney : A Kinda Sorta Spooky Cabaret at the Green Room 42October 24 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Equal parts intimate solo concert and hauntedly theatrical concert, A Kinda Sorta Spooky Cabaret bridges the gap between Zane’s original repertoire and spooky seasonal classics. Expect a wild mash-up featuring EVAN + ZANE Halloween fan-favorites sung by Zane himself, unexpected dark covers, and Zane’s trademark real-time live guitar looping. Atmospheric, eccentric, and dripping with October mood, it’s a late-night musical spell you won’t want to miss!

Tickets: Tickets start at $27.95.

Alysha Umphress : Season of the Witch at Joe’s Pub

October 24 and 25

Tickets available here.

Alysha Umphress resurrects her hit spooky kooky sexy mystical crystally musical moment of witchy whatever. She's conjuring up magical arrangements, a coven of special guests, a killer band and MORE. Infusing her jazzy theatrical spin on artists from The Rolling Stones to the Police to Laufey to Eartha Kitt just to name a few. And while the show will be deliciously wicked, there will be nothing from Wicked the musical just FYl. You need a break. You'll love it. Come.

Tickets: Tickets are $42 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Tomorrow, the Island Dies by Ryan Scott Oliver at 54 Below

October 26 @ 7 & 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Join an incredible lineup of New York City’s finest up-and-coming performers at 54 Below for a concert presentation of the award-winning new musical TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES by Ryan Scott Oliver (35MM: A Musical Exhibition; Jasper in Deadland).

On the storm-ravaged island of Haverness–soon to be lost to rising seas–18-year-old Widow Clack, pregnant and living in exile at the lighthouse with her brother, prepares for the island’s final evacuation. But when a young man is found dead on the beach, the few remaining youth tasked with closing up the village turn on each other, unraveling into paranoia, betrayal, and violence. Set in a not-so-distant future shaped by climate catastrophe, Tomorrow, The Island Dies is a chilling new folk-horror musical (think Once meets Sweeney Todd). Blending gothic tradition with a razor-sharp contemporary lens, the show explores fear, fractured communities, and the haunting question: can we escape the storms we create?

Tickets: Tickets start at $19.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum

Shudder: A Chilling New Musical Comedy at 54 Below

October 28 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Join 54 Below for a wild ride through a haunted castle in the award-winning new musical, Shudder! What do you get when you combine an unusually bizarre Brothers Grimm tale with classic musical theatre conventions and horror tropes? The dark hilarity of Shudder, a new horror-comedy musical complete with priests, knights, peasants, and princesses singing in 5 part harmony! Step aside Beetlejuice and Little Shop, it’s time to truly LEARN FEAR.

Tickets: Tickets start at $19.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum

The Bowery Boys: Ghost Stories of Old New York at Joe’s Pub

October 28-31

Tickets available here.

Tom Meyers and Greg Young of the Bowery Boys Podcast have turned their live ghost stories show, based on their long-running podcast series, into a genuine New York City Halloween tradition. Featuring actual spooky stories taken from the city’s history and blended into a fabulous cabaret experience thanks to music director Andrew Austin and vocalist Lisa Karlin.

Tickets: Tickets start at $36 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

The Joe Iconis Haunted Halloween Special at The Laurie Beechman

October 30-31 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Joe Iconis & Family come home to The Beechman for their annual Haunted Halloween Special!

This devilish celebration of rock and roll fun will feature songs from spooky musicals, cuts from obscure horror flicks, Halloween-themed Iconis originals, and a body bag full of holiday classics. A night of whiskey ghosts, kazoo spirits, and happy skeletons.

Featuring Mr. Iconis on the piano, an electrocuted rock band, and a murderer’s row of character actors inviting you to get in(to) the spirit(s).

Full Cast Announcement Coming Soon

Come in a costume, come as you are, just make sure to come on home to The Beechman for a night you’ll never forget.

Tickets: Tickets start at $45. There is a $25 food & beverage minimum

Paige Turner's Halloween Spooktacular DRAG BRUNCH! at The Laurie Beechman

October 31 @ 12 & 2:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Double, double, toil and trouble…the cauldron is on, the brunch is brewing, and the witches are ready to put a spell on you...

This Halloween, three fabulous drag witches of Hell(’s Kitchen), Paige Turner, Nomi Sas & Shnappshanna Von Carlsberg, come together for a wickedly hilarious Halloween Spooktacular!

When the clock strikes the bewitching hour, expect tricks, treats, live singing, lip-syncing and plenty of BOO-ze, with spellbinding numbers inspired by Wicked, Little Shop of Horrors, Hocus Pocus, Death Becomes Her, Alfred Hitchcock, Disney, Divas and more!

So grab your broomstick, gather your coven and join us at the Laurie Beechman Theatre for a Halloween drag brunch that’s scary, sparkly and absolutely bewitching!

Two seatings. One wicked Halloween. No Hocus Pocus required.

Tickets: Tickets start at $25. There is a $25 food & beverage minimum

The 3rd Annual Spooky Spectacular at 54 Below

October 31 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

After two wildly successful years, Productions by Stephan is ecstatic to return to 54 Below for The 3rd Annual Spooky Spectacular this Halloween season. Back by popular demand, this fan-favorite concert is bigger, bolder, and more electrifying than ever—delivering high-energy performances, killer vocals, and spine-tingling fun on NYC’s most iconic cabaret stage.

Tickets: Tickets start at $19.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 13 Hrs 58 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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