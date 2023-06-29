Ben Crawford Brings New Show to 54 Below in August

54 BELOW will welcome Broadway veteran Ben Crawford, fresh from his run in the title role of The Phantom of the Opera, in his new show Songs I Like To Sing That I Hope You’ll Like To Hear from August 24 – 26 at 7:00pm. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here

Join Ben Crawford with music director, arranger, and song man John Coyne as they perform…well, songs that Ben likes to sing!

Hailing from Tucson, AZ, Ben has a career spanning over 15 years in the theatre. Some of his notable Broadway roles include Mr. Salt in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Big Bully Don Price in Big Fish, understudying both Valjean and Javert in Les Misérables, and playing the titular roles in Shrek the Musical and Phantom of the Opera.

Imagine Ben in the car taking his kids to summer activities- “what would he sing?” Imagine Ben in a quiet home all to himself- “what’s he gonna rock out to?” Imagine Ben in the shower (not like that!) “what’s his shower repertoire?” Featuring songs from Sondheim, Alan Menken, Lerner and Lowe, Hall & Oates, and Gareth Donkin to name a few, no musical style is off limits in this cabaret, except maybe polka, but only because he doesn't know any.

Ben Crawford: Songs I Like To Sing That I Hope You’ll Like To Hear plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) from August 24 – 26 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $55-$65 ($62-$73 with fees). Premiums are $105-$110 ($117-$122.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.