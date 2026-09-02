Tovah Feldshuh, Charles Busch, Robert Cuccioli & More Set for 2026 New York Cabaret Convention

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The Mabel Mercer Foundation will present the 2026 New York Cabaret Convention October 13-15 at the Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall. Each of the three concerts will begin at 6 p.m.

Now in its fifth decade, the Mabel Mercer Foundation's annual Cabaret Convention will bring together more than 60 performers, including established cabaret artists and newcomers. Fourteen artists are set to make their Cabaret Convention debuts this year, with performers representing the United States and countries including England, Brazil and Turkey.

Each evening will feature a different theme, beginning with the first Cabaret Convention program devoted entirely to songs introduced or popularized by the Foundation's namesake, Mabel Mercer.

ONCE IN A BLUE MOON – A TRIBUTE TO Mabel Mercer

Tuesday, October 13 at 6 p.m.

Jeff Harnar and Andrea Marcovicci will host Once In a Blue Moon – A Tribute to Mabel Mercer, honoring the British-born vocalist and her interpretations of the Great American Popular Songbook.

The evening will feature Karen Akers, Francesca Amari, Barbara Brussell, Charles Busch, Tovah Feldshuh, Meg Flather, Clint Holmes, Maude Maggart, Marilyn Maye, Amanda McBroom, MOIPEI, Marissa Mulder, Sidney Myer, Phillip Officer, Avery Sommers and Stacy Sullivan.

The concert will also include the presentation of The Donald F. Smith Award for Excellence in Cabaret, underwritten by Eleanor and Howard Morgan.

Amari will make her Cabaret Convention debut.

SAMMY: ALL THE WAY & THEN SOME! – THE SONGS OF SAMMY DAVIS, JR.

Wednesday, October 14 at 6 p.m.

Natalie Douglas will host Sammy: All the Way & Then Some! – The Songs of Sammy Davis, Jr., celebrating the Broadway, Hollywood and popular songs associated with the entertainer.

Performers will include Anna Anderson, Jonathan Arons, Klea Blackhurst, Reed Harris Butts, Eric Comstock, Bryan Eng, Barbara Fasano, Diva LaMarr, Valarie Pettifod, Stephanie Pope, David Raleigh, Jon-Michael Reese, T. Oliver Reid, Gabrielle Stravelli, Luz Velazquez, Suri Vu, Darnell White and NaTasha Yvette Williams, along with special guest stars.

Anderson, Arons, Butts, Reese and Vu will make their Cabaret Convention debuts.

The evening will also feature the presentation of The Mabel Award for Lifetime Achievement and The Iris Williams Award, underwritten by Tony Fretz.

WITH A SONG IN MY HEART – A CORNUCOPIA OF ENTERTAINMENT

Thursday, October 15 at 6 p.m.

Mabel Mercer Foundation Artistic Director KT Sullivan will host With a Song in My Heart – A Cornucopia of Entertainment, bringing together a wide-ranging lineup of performers and music.

The concert will feature Raissa Katona Bennett, Celia Berk, Carole J. Bufford, Tim Connell, Robert Cuccioli, Shana Farr, Eric Yves Garcia, The IMs, Sam Jewison, Ben Jones, Ann Kittredge, Brian De Lorenzo, Susan Mack, Marieann Meringolo, Mafalda Minnozzi, Mark Nadler, Dawn Padmore, Arbender Robinson, Steve Ross, Craig Rubano, Marta Sanders, Madeline Joy Travis, Melodie Woldford and Can Yasar.

The IMs, Mack, Minnozzi, Padmore, Travis, Woldford and Yasar will make their Cabaret Convention debuts.

The evening will also include the presentation of The Julie Wilson Award for Rising Talent, underwritten by Linda and Peter Hanson.

All artists are subject to availability.

ABOUT THE Mabel Mercer FOUNDATION

The Mabel Mercer Foundation was created in 1985 by publicist and Mercer friend Donald F. Smith. Following Smith's death in 2012, KT Sullivan has served as Artistic Director of the organization.

Reflecting on the international makeup of this year's Convention, Sullivan said, “We have representatives from England, Brazil, and even Turkey – yet even this 'Melting Pot' is zealous about our Great Popular Songbook. The scores of songs already selected for the three programs range from ragtime all the way through the Americana our audiences anticipate.”

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for each concert range from $125 for prime orchestra seating to $75 for rear orchestra, $50 for mezzanine and $25 for balcony seating. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Jazz at Lincoln Center Box Office at Broadway and 60th Street, by calling 212-258-9877 or online through Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Premium Patron Seating is available for $500 per ticket, with 50 seats available for each concert. The seats are located in Orchestra Center Rows A-D and include admission to a post-concert Patron Reception with the evening's artists. Premium Patron Seating is available exclusively through The Mabel Mercer Foundation by calling 212-980-3026.

Day-of rush tickets will be available to students and Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs members with ID for $10 plus a $5 ticketing fee.

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