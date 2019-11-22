Badiene Magaziner Will Host A Benefit For the AJ Project at Feinstein's/54 Below

Badiene Magaziner will present and host a Benefit on November 25, 2019 at Feinstein's/54Below for the AJ Project. The AJ Project was founded by Christine Perrelli in memory of her son, AJ Perrelli. AJ, a professional dancer, singer, and actor, passed away from an unexpected head injury at the age of 26. AJ toured with The Village People, performing the role of The Cowboy throughout the country. He had just completed his run and trained Jim Newman to take over, while he stepped in as stand-by for The Construction Worker and The Cowboy. "I was teaching Nick Perrelli, AJ's brother, at the time. Nick was also a gifted singer who had performed on 'THE X FACTOR.' We were all devastated when we heard the tragic news."

Posthumously, AJ saved many lives by donating his organs to worthy recipients. The foundation brings creative artists of multiple disciplines together to create initiatives that promote organ donor education and awareness.

"As a mother who lost her only child to leukemia, I could empathize with Christine. My heart went out to her. She was so brave and made the decision to donate AJ's organs to save others. I am humbled to play a small part in honoring AJ's memory."

Back by popular demand after sold-out performances, this is Magaziner's 4th production at the iconic cabaret room.

The show will feature Badiene's "Broadway Babies," Will Coombs (The Ferryman, A Bronx Tale, Matilda, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,) Carly Gold (The Ferryman), Luke Bonenfant (School of Rock), Nathan Brenn (Westside Story), Annabelle Kempf (Billy Elliot), Mary Stewart Sullivan (Enron), Raquel Nobile (Off-Broadway, Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof) and Hannah Bonnett (Off-Broadway, Big Bang Theory) Caleb Paul (Finding Neverland National Tour), Maya Karp (Sound of Music National Tour),Pierson Salvador (Fun Home National Tour), Caitlyn Kops (How the Grinch Stole Christmas, National Tour, and other MVS aspiring singers will present Pop and Broadway song favorites!

Magaziner, a Juilliard alumna and current Juilliard faculty member, is collaborating with her Award winning Music Director, Rick Rea, recipient of the Tony-Award winning BMI Musical Theatre Writing Workshop's Harrington Award for Outstanding Creative Achievement in Musical Theatre.

Although Badiene's career was in opera, she has become one of the foremost experts in teaching R&B, Pop, Rock, Jazz and Gospel, as well as opera and Musical Theater. Her students, both children and adults, have appeared in numerous Broadway shows including the Broadway Bound Productions of WESTSIDE STORY, MRS. DOUBTFIRE, HADESTOWN, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS, HARRY POTTER and the CURSED CHILD, ANASTASIA, FROZEN, KINKY BOOTS, LION KING, CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY. FUN HOME, (Sydney Lucas) ANNIE (Lilla Crawford) MISS SAIGON, MATILDA, KING AND I, LES MIZ, and have starred in national tours. Her Pop, Rock and R&B students have received PLATINUM RECORDS and have appeared on THE VOICE, AMERICA'S GOT TALENT, X-FACTOR and AMERICAN IDOL.

Visit www.4theajproject.org for more information.





