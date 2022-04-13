BWW Review: THE KINSEY SICKS Score a Solid Ten at Birdland Theater

The standing ovation is a regular part of live entertainment. It is so frequently and indiscriminately used these days that the power of the standing O has all but vanished from the world. One longs for a time when a person could go to the theater or a nightclub and know that a standing ovation was earned by the entertainer, and not just something that was, at best, de rigeur and, at worst, commonplace. Alas, it isn't likely to happen any time soon: the era of the obligatory, toothless, spineless, meaningless standing ovation has come home to roost, to stay, to make mundane the theater-going experience.

Last Thursday night the standing ovation that occurred in the Birdland Theater was completely and totally, one hundred percent absolutely warranted and well-deserved.

The Kinsey Sicks had their Birdland debut on April 7th and, entering the Birdland Theater mere minutes before the ladies went on, this writer wondered if maybe they shouldn't be a regular act at the club - every show should be this well-sold. The Kinsey Sicks clearly have a large following of devoted fans, for there was nary an empty seat in the house. Being a newcomer to the Kinsey Sicks fold, this reporter was wildly curious as to the reason for this following but some seventy-five minutes later the answer had presented itself several times over, and the Kinsey Sicks had a new convert: me.

The Kinsey Sicks (hands down, one of the cleverest names of any singing group ever) are billed as a Dragappella singing group, and how easy would it be for four men to dress in drag and sing songs... IF they are good singers? Pretty darn easy (again) IF they are good singers. Except that drag is more than just putting on a wig, a dress, and a smear of lipstick, which these boys knew when they decided to create The Kinsey Sicks, which is why they have created the most exceptional (and exceptionally fun) characters, situations, backstories, and arrangements, and the success of their act. The four ladies, Trixie (in the photos look for the Lady in glittering green), Angel (the Amazon in red), Winnie (in blue capri pants and cat-eye glasses), and Trampolina (wearing a purple onesie) all have extremely distinct personalities, singing voices powerful and proper, and one hell of a comedy act. Using famous songs like "The Rose" and "Mamma Mia" the girls have crafted biting parody lyrics that comment on everything from venereal disease to masturbation ... oh, yes, this is a drag show. The humor is not for the faint at heart. It seems like a good idea to warn the slightly shy about the racy nature of the show, but this writer would rather encourage those who might be inclined to blush to just take the leap and go enjoy what the ladies have to offer. They are clever enough and talented enough to use their naughty humor and stellar singing to bring anyone out of their shell, and if one is needing the delicious pain that comes from laughing too hard, this is the show that will provide it. The Kinsey Sicks is one of the slickest, most professional, well-rehearsed, and brilliantly crafted acts this writer has ever seen. A cappella singing is not easy, the harmonies are complex, and it is essential for the singers to listen to one another and blend, and not only are the four Ladies of The Kinsey Sicks doing all that, they are doing it while delivering side-splitting comedy AND wearing high heels. It's impressive.

Using their comedy script and (modified) songs made famous by the likes of Barbra Streisand, Lady Gaga, Simon and Garfunkel, and The Beach Boys, Winnie, Trampolina, Angel and Trixie engaged with their audience, performed singalongs, played games, and even made some political statements. While the majority of the show is the broad drag comedy outlines thus far, a particular highlight was a soulful spin on "The Sounds of Silence" that took everyone to that place where camp marries statement, creating pure artistry. And even though it veered the program out of the comedy for those few minutes, the ladies seamlessly navigated the path out of comedy into social consciousness and back into comedy without missing a beat. The crowd was with them every step of the way, enjoying every bit of blue humor, cheering the incomparable singing skills, and begging for more, especially after a closing number that turned the Birdland Theater into equal parts church revival, rock and roll concert, and comedy improv class. The audience didn't want to leave, so everyone rushed the step-and-repeat to have their photos made with the ladies (and buy some merch!).

This may have been the Birdland debut for The Kinsey Sicks but the writing is clear on the wall: they will be back. When they get there, get a ticket and go. You won't be sorry.

The Kinsey Sicks are portrayed by Nathan Marken (Winnie), Jeff Manabat (Trixie), Spencer Brown (Trampolina), J.B. McClendon (Angel)

The Kinsey Sicks get a five out of five microphones rating for performing their entire show without the use of a lyric sheet, tablet, or music stand.

Photos by Stephen Mosher