BWW Review: LEOLA'S LADYLAND LOUNGE Welcomes Brandi Burkhardt and Jen Houston to The Green Room 42

Last night at The Green Room 42 LEOLA'S LADYLAND LOUNGE went blonde as the comedy monologist and biting political commentator welcomed Broadway and television actress Brandi Burkhardt and singer-songwriter Jen Houston to her every-other-monthly chat program. While the belters appeared in person to chat and sing some Kelly Clarkson, Broadway veteran Justin Guarini and impressionist/actor Sean McManus dropped in virtually, as Leola and her cast of guest stars celebrated KELLIMAS.

The format of the Leola shows tends toward that keeping with the tradition of chat shows: the hostess provides an opening monologue, the guests are spread out among comedy bits and audience games, and musical numbers are performed. Leola usually has a theme, usually something topical to the time, and since Leola's personal North Star, Kelly Clarkson, had a birthday on April 24th, the theme was the afore-mentioned KELLIMAS. It was a cute concept that might have gone on a little too long for any audience members whose personal favorites might have been Dionne Warwick, Sarah Brightman, or Gloria Estefan, but Leola's undeniable charm, one-of-a-kind humor, and effervescent enthusiasm certainly helped smooth out the rough edges of any Clarkson overload that any patrons of the show might have experienced.

Even with the show's laser focus on the OG American Idol, Leola's mastery of the evening was showing in impromptu audience interactions (an on-the-spot game segment with a patron was hilarious), detailed interviews with Misses Houston and Burkhardt, and this writer's favorite aspect of a Leola show - eviscerating political humor delivered in ways that make an audience smile, even while shock slack-jawed, and laugh, even while crying out, "Oh, NOOO!" Although the character work from Leola creator Will Nolan is always admirable, and the interviews are never less than absolutely entertaining, this reporter could sit for an entire evening listening to Leola blithely and bitingly take on the likes of Kellyanne Conway, Mitch McConnell, and any person related to a certain former President of the United States, always with a smile on her face and a twinkle in her wide eyes.

As for the guest artists of the evening, nothing could be more delightful, indeed heart-warming, than Leola's frank and funny chats with new friends Burkhardt and Guarini, and three-timer Jen Houston. Via recorded Zoom video Leola got some Broadway and Idol trivia out of Justin (not to mention bringing the Dr. Pepper spokesperson to blush level more than once), as well as some hilarious impressions from Tik Tok artist Sean, and during the in-person interviews, Leola took genuine interest in bringing the stories (and the artistry) of each woman to her audience and at-home viewers. Discussion of Brandi Burkhardt's upcoming solo concert debut leaned into some personal stories about her burgeoning work as a songwriter (and Leola's Ladyland crush on the one-time beauty queen might have been a bit apparent), and chat about Jen Houston's new feature comedy/horror film e.Vil Sublet was informed by bawdy humor and obvious adoration between the two members of the queer community. And, of course, there were wonderful musical numbers: Burkhardt sang Kelly Clarkson's "Breakaway" and Houston sang Coldplay's "Fix You" which Clarkson covers regularly in concert. Both women are such exciting musical performers that this reporter immediately made a reservation for the Burkhardt show on May 18th, and (for what feels like the thousandth time) implored Houston to put together a club act of her original compositions. The entire evening was one entirely representative of the Leola brand that has made her and her show one with fans reaching across the country, fans who checked in via the GR42 Live Stream, and others who can be found at every show, front row, and always dressed in their most flamboyant best.

Not that Leola would know anything about being flamboyant.

Photos by Stephen Mosher