BWW Previews: Theater And Cabaret Artists Join New Year's Day VIRTUAL-A-THON LIVE for QPAC

STAR AFTER STAR WILL PERORM AT QPAC'S FIRST-EVER LIVE

NEW YEAR'S DAY VIRTUAL-A-THON!

JANUARY 1 AT 7:00PM

December 29, 2020 (Bayside, NY)



Over 14 Broadway and NYC cabaret performers will be featured in Queensborough Performing Arts Center's first-ever live New Year's Day Virtual-a-thon. The action-packed, free event will stream on Facebook and YouTube on January 1 at 7:00PM.

The show will be hosted by QPAC Executive & Artistic Director Susan Agin, and Name That Tune personality, DJ Bucciarelli.



"I am beyond excited to perform in the first ever Virtual-A-Thon, and to serve as co-host alongside QPAC's Queen Bee Susan Agin," said Bucciarelli. "Susan's commitment to pivoting during this year has been unmatched - offering multiple free virtual concerts a week featuring Grammy Award winners, Tony Award winners, and dozens of Broadway, Television, and Movie stars streaming straight to your living room under QPAC Live! " Bucciarelli continued, "Live entertainment is as essential as getting your annual physical! Every one of us have left a live show or concert feeling elated, inspired, and with a renewed sense of hope, which is exactly what QPAC Live has been offering to viewers since last March. Where most theaters closed their doors, QPAC opened a (virtual) window, bringing music, comedy, magic, and more, straight to thousands of homes each week in a safe, responsible, and entirely free way. What QPAC has done is remarkable, and I am so honored to be a part of bringing some theatre magic to those out there who want to get up and dance, sing along, and participate in a communal theatrical event from the safety of their own homes."



Joining Susan and DJ are some of the most popular personalities who have appeared on QPAC Live since the start of this special broadcast. They include Steve Leslie, Danny Bacher, Ray Naccari/Dakota MacLeod, Acoustic Eidolon, Judy Carmichael, DJ Bucciarelli, Charl Brown, Warren Schein, Steven Brinberg, Evan Jay Newman, Bobby Harden, Annalyse & Ryan, Dustin Brayley & Meredith Patterson (The group Brayley), and Anthony Nunziata. Just like the Cole Porter musical....Anything Goes, nothing is off limits, and there will be lots of unscripted surprises!



As always, this special event is free, however donations are appreciated. The link for the show is HERE



