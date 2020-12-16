BWW Previews: Sean Patrick Murtagh Invites All To HOLIDAY TEST DRIVE Viii: MERRY MEMORIES

Holiday Test Drive Viii: Merry Memories

Sean Patrick Murtagh invites you to ring in the holiday season with the 8th installment of his Holiday Test Drive Series- Holiday Test Drive Viii: Merry Memories. The 2020 MAC Award Winner will lift your spirits and fill your heart with Holiday Cheer. The venue may be different, but the tradition carries on.

This is Sean Patrick's Holiday Newsletter to you with story and song and a message hope.

Please join in the fun. Tickets are available now! The Concert is yours to stream for your choice of 3 nights

Monday, December 21st

Tuesday, December 22nd

Wednesday, December 23rd

Tickets: $10

HolidayTestDrive8.Eventbrite.com

A link will be emailed on the day of the show you selected.

If you are watching as a family or with a small group, it is encouraged and appreciated to purchase Family Pass for $25

Photo: Michael Kushner Photography

Sean Patrick Murtagh is an actor and singer based in New York City. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, Sean Patrick made the big leap to NYC 10 years ago and has been thriving. His work has been seen on theatrical and cabaret stages on both coasts, Off-Broadway, and on TV & Film.



Most recently, Sean Patrick made his prime time television debut on the Investigation Discovery Channel's HOMICIDE CITY: Philly. Next up, he will be making his HERE TV debut in the short film NIGHT DISCLOSURES, directed and produced by AJ Mattioli.



Sean Patrick is the 2020 MAC Award Recipient for his much anticipated and critically acclaimed New York City Debut Cabaret, MARIO! A Salute to the Great Lanza. He has also been recognized with a Broadway World Cabaret Award nomination for his ongoing Pantsless Living Room Concert Series, conceived and performed during the COVID-19 pandemic and streaming live on Facebook.



Stay connected on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @seanieboysfnyc