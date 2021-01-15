BWW Previews: Melissa Errico and Adam Gopnik Return With Second Concert in fi:af Series On January 28th

In December, Tony Award nominee Melissa Errico and New Yorker scribe Adam Gopnik debuted the first in three-concert series for the French Institute Alliance Francaise. The series, titled LOVE, DESIRE & MYSTERY explores l'amour fou (the French expression of an all-consuming love) through words and music - Il parle, Elle chante - with Mr. Gopnik doing the talking and Ms. Errico doing the singing. The first of the three concerts welcomed much acclaim and this month the second in the series may catch lightning in a bottle for a second time.

Streamed live from The Florence Gould Theatre at FIAF on East 59th Street, Part II, "Desire" explores the French art of seduction and its American responses. In particular, it will dive into the ways sex has become entangled in other matters of pleasure and life. Appetites for love and food, a classic French pairing, take up much of the evening, with songs from Adam Gopnik's musical Our Table and the Broadway adaptation of The Baker's Wife. The second half of the evening focuses on the equally potent French duo of seduction and fashion. Selections include Funny Face, Coco, French art songs, and the best of Broadway.

Part III - "Mystery" will take place May 6 at 7pm, and through these evenings, Errico and Gopnik investigate and illuminate the cycle that France first offered the world-of how love becomes desire, how desire is cloaked in mystery, and how then the mystery of desire reveals the madness of love again. Keep me posted and here's the details again for Part II:

Read the Broadway World review for Part one of Love, Desire & Mystery HERE

Thursday, January 28 at 7pm

Words, music and ideas with Melissa Errico & Adam Gopnik

Tedd Firth on piano

Il Parle, Elle Chante - Love, Desire & Mystery

Part II: Desire

For information and tickets click HERE