BWW Previews: Marieann Meringolo Goes Online On June 12th at 8:30 Via Facebook

Marieann Meringolo to present a FACEBOOK LIVE CONCERT EVENT - Friday, June 12th, 8:30 PM

Marieann Meringolo is a native New Yorker who grew up on the songs of the Great American Songbook. She has been called "One of the circuit's most powerful singers" and Time Out New York claimed, "If k.d. lang's DNA were to get whipped together with Barbra Streisand's in a genetics lab specializing in divas, the result might well be Marieann Meringolo." She is a MAC Award-Winning Recording Artist as well as a Back Stage Bistro Award-Winner for "Outstanding Vocalist." BroadwayWorld.com also had a say in Nominating Marieann's Alan Marilyn Bergman show "Between Yesterday and Tomorrow" presented at Feinstein's/54 Below for Best Tribute Show. And, noted by The Wall Street Journal, "If you don't do it brilliantly it isn't worth doing at all...Ms. Meringolo's powerhouse interpretation makes full use of the dramatic Bergman lyric." She was recently inducted into New York famed Friars Club. Please join Marieann for her very first FACEBOOK LIVE CONCERT EVENT with Doyle Newmyer this Friday, June 12th at 8:30 PM ! Watch at: https://www.facebook.com/marieann.meringolo

During this time of self-reflection...I'm inspired and excited to present for you a concert of songs I feel connected to more than ever! Presenting the works of Alan & Marilyn Bergman, John Lennon, Marsha Malamet, Stephen Schwartz, Maury Yeston, Joni Mitchell, and more. Musical Director, Doyle Newmyer. Directed by Will Nunziata. Please join us on Friday, June 12th at 8:30 PM!

"Marieann Meringolo a singer who bears some physical and vocal resemblance to Barbra Streisand...delivers songs about love lost and strength found...Sung in Grand Style." - The New York Times

