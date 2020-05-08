BWW Previews: John McDaniel Comes To The Live Streaming Party!

John McDaniel announced on his social media that he would be performing his first live stream concert on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10th, at 3 pm EDT. The title of his streaming concert is "Sunday Tea With John McD!" and will be showing on his professional Facebook page, John McDaniel.

Mr. McDaniel is an award-winning producer, composer, conductor, and pianist who first caught the world's attention for his work on all six seasons of The Rosie O'Donnell Show. Since the end of the popular talk/variety program, John has been busy producing Broadway shows and cast albums, as well as working the concert circuit with artists like Tyne Daly and Patti LuPone. John has served as arranger/conductor on Broadway plays like Catch Me If You Can and is the recipient of one Grammy Award and two Emmy Awards.

With colleagues like Matt Baker and Billy Stritch enjoying a healthy online performance schedule, fans were beginning to wonder where John McD was, and when a simple inquiry on his Facebook page asked followers if they would attend a Livestream concert on his fan page, the vehement response left the prodigy no real choice, and an event was planned. The details for the concert include times for fans and friends in various time zones: 3 pm East Coast, 2 pm Central, Noon West Coast, and for folks across the pond the times will be 8 pm United Kingdom and 9 pm European.

Mr. McDaniel also recently announced on his social media that he has joined BOOM with this message:

"Delighted to join the team at BOOM Broadway! Check out the innovative and fun classes & tutorials covering every aspect of performance. I have created an instructive video about auditioning and preparing your music. Now's the time to get your book together! A portion of the proceeds goes directly to Broadway Cares. Beautiful."

