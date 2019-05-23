Click Here for More Articles on NEW YORK CITY
BWW Preview: John Lloyd Young is a JUKEBOX HERO
Tony and Grammy Award winner John Lloyd Young, (JERSEY BOYS on Broadway and on screen) has created an exciting night of songs from the '50s, '60s and '70s called JUKEBOX HERO. Young will bring his own special flare, depth and musicality with such classic gems as Smokey Robinson's "Ooo Baby Baby" and more.
We sat down with John for a lively and enjoyable chat at Feinstein's/54 Below. Check out the video below!
JUKEBOX HERO will play at Feinstein's/54 Below at 7:00 PM through May 25. For tickets and information, visit 54below.com or call 646-476-3551.
From This Author Eugene Ebner
Eugene Ebner is an experienced vocal entertainer, reporter and TV host. Eugene and his husband Paul Page are the owners of Ebner-Page Productions, which produces (read more...)
