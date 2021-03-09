BWW NEWS: The Green Room 42 Re-opens April 2 With Lillias White Show

The Green Room 42 has announced that the popular Midtown Manhattan nightclub will reopen on April 2nd with safety precautions in place, returning to the cabaret industry one of the newest and busiest club rooms of New York City. Known for providing affordable entertainment of widely varying natures, The Green Room 42 has been called edgy by some, festive by others, but for most, it is a home away from home where they can see their favorite artists in action.



Located inside the Yotel located at the corner of West 42nd Street and 10th Avenue, The Green Room 42 has been a home to up-and-coming artists like Sean Patrick Murtagh whose debut NYC show MARIO! Brought home a MAC Award, established artists like Broadway leading lady Eden Espinosa, whose Unplugged and Unplanned Show sold out every performance. The club has welcomed comedy acts like Leola's Ladyland series, drag artists like Vodka Stinger, poetry nights like Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, Broadway legends like Andrea McArdle, Vivian Reed, and even a bona fide movie star named Kathleen Turner. The club's focus on variety programming has given patrons group shows, theme shows, songwriter nights, musical readings, and the An Evening With... Series, one of the most well-attended recurring shows in the club and concert industry. The Green Room 42 is, indeed, one of the most exciting clubs in the city.



For the re-opening of the performance venue, patrons can plan to see some of The Green Room 42's regular artists, performers who have been unable to work for the last year, and who are ready to get back on the stage and connect with their live audiences. Starting on April 2nd with Tony Award recipient Lillias White, The Green Room 42 will be working at 33% capacity with six feet between the guests courtesy of table spacing; all employees have been vaccinated and the first row of guests will be twelve feet from the artists. Masks will be worn at all times. A full list of current artists scheduled is seen below, with more being added every day, and as an added bonus, The Green Room 42 is doing rooftop screenings of popular musical films like Cabaret, Chicago, and several Live Musicals like The Wiz and Hairspray.

Food & Beverage service is available at the venue's adjoining outdoor terrace and indoor dining space. At this time, there is no food & beverage service inside the cabaret theatre however New Tickets Purchased include a $10 food and beverage credit that can be enjoyed in any of the venue's other outlets. This voucher can be collected at the Box Office starting 3 hours prior to showtime.

The theatre will open 15 minutes before each performance. The Green Room 42's staff is screened daily and vaccinated wherever possible. Audience members will have temperatures taken and information collected for contact tracing.

It is the venue's policy at this time to not join parties at the same table. If members of your party are purchasing tickets separately, email The Green Room 42 to be seated together.

Visit the website for The Green Room 42 HERE for updates and ticket information.