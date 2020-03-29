BWW Interview: SO NOW YOU KNOW with Nicolas King

Welcome to the first edition of "So Now You Know"! I am thrilled to have the talented and generous Nicolas King be my debut guest!!

While I've known of Nicolas's talent for several years, it wasn't until this past December that I was introduced to his kind and giving nature. My wife, Corinna Sowers Adler and I own the theatre and production company, NiCori Studios & Productions in Bloomfield, NJ. We created an annual fundraising Winter Gala which is an evening of entertainment chock-full of inspirational Broadway and television performers. Enter Mr. King!

Nicolas was so wonderfully gracious to have come to New Jersey to perform in the Gala and could not have been more kind and excited to meet our students. It was great to have someone of his caliber join the lineup of performers especially because he began performing while in his youth, at age 4 and 1/2 to be exact. Nicolas always brings his infectious zest for life to each performance making him the best positive catalyst I can think of to start this column at this specific time.

"So Now You Know" is a digital interview comprised of ten questions that begins with the performer starting with five identical questions that are consistent for each artist and then five alternating questions that aide in showing us the person under the on-stage persona and what truly inspires them.

NA: Who is your mentor and what would you like to say to your mentor?

NK: I feel so fortunate to have had many take me under their wing. Liza Minnelli has been a true guiding force for me, having directed my first nightclub act when I was 11, she's remained a steady source of inspiration and guidance.

NA: What has this business given you and what has it taken away?

NK: Being an actor/singer has given me the opportunity to see life through so many lenses, and I think it's taken away the hard sting of life that so many feel. When you're performing or watching a great performance, you can be transported from dark realities, and life is a little less painful.

NA: What is the hour like before you go on stage?

NK: If I'm confident in the material, I'm cool as a cucumber. I'm very chill usually. I don't even like to get dressed until a few minutes before curtain!

NA: If you could experience one performance over again, which one would it be and why?

NK: I loved doing "A Thousand Clowns" with Tom Selleck on Broadway. My role was a quick-witted, adult beyond his years "middle-aged kid", and the show really touched hearts. Uncle Tom was a dream to work with, smart and warm. Herb Gardner's one-liners still brings a smile to my face so many years later.

NA: What are you most proud of?

NK: My ethic. Be kind to others. Support talented people. Leave your ego at home. Find joy and contentment in your craft.

NA: Did you study acting or music somewhere?

NK: Aside from a couple piano lessons as a kid, and growing up observing my vocal

teacher grandmother, Angela Bacari, music came naturally to me. I never had any formal training in that, but I did study acting with some marvelous teachers from HB Studios.

NA: You are well known for being Liza Minnelli's opening act for 10 years. What is one of your favorite memories of working with Liza Minnelli?

NK: Working with Liza is like jumping feet first onto a speeding train. Her energy is infectious, and her commitment to her craft is truly incredible. Her wheels are always spinning. She's always thinking about a new song, a new perspective. Some of my favorite memories are sitting on her king-size bed with Chinese takeout, constructing shows and learning lyrics.

NA: You now tour and headline in your own shows. What do you hope you leave people with after your show?

NK: I strive for two things: firstly, I aim to make the older audiences happy that I'm carrying the torch of the Great American Songbook, performing the music they love, and secondly I hope to get this music to the attention of people in my generation, pique their interest of the younger crowd, and hopefully inspire them to learn about people like Cole Porter, Ella, Sinatra, Cy Coleman, Carmen McRae, the Gershwins, and the like. Click HERE to watch Nicolas on stage

NA: What are you working on now?

NK: I'm releasing a new album this summer! It's a collection of recordings from the last 25 years I've accrued in show business! The first recording finds me at 4 1/2 years old in 1995 and continues up to 2020 with some brand new recordings. 25 years certainly flies by. If you want to hear me age over the span of 13-14 tracks, you'll love this record. Click HERE for details on the new CD and future show dates.

NA: What encouraging words would you give to a young performer just starting out today? Who or what do you go to for inspiration?

NK: Surround yourself with talented people, and people who are more talented than you are. I'd pass on what Liza passed on to me: "Never be the smartest person in the room. If you're the smartest person in the room, then you're in the wrong room."





