BWW Interview: Lorna Luft of LORNA LUFT: THE JOY OF SPRING at Feinstein's/54 Below

Lorna Luft loves spring and all that spring means - rebirth, renewal, change, new beginnings and life itself. Luft returns to Broadway's living room at Feinstein's/54Below for three performances March 31-April 2 with her new show "The Joy of Spring" in which she celebrates everything from The Beatles to the Great American Songbook.

I spoke with the always effervescent Luft who was more than happy to chat about her show and all the meanings of spring which inspire her new show.

The Joy of Spring: What does that title mean to you?

"It's my favorite time of year. A lot of people like fall, or winter or summer. I love the spring. There's just something about seeing your first daffodil after the cold, dark days of winter. People love the holidays: Christmas, Thanksgiving, but then it gets to be January, February which can be difficult for people because all the excitement of the holidays are over and then there's this dark winter. There's something about the spring, watching things come back to life - the flowers, the colors. It's my favorite, favorite time of year."

What's it like to assemble a cabaret, making it fresh and new and still meet the expectations of your fan base?

"What I've always liked to do is do material that means something to me-and not because I've just "liked the song." Why did I pick this? Where did I learn this? I tell the stories behind why and how this makes sense to put this in the show - and that's what I've done with the spring show. I'm celebrating people I've admired and loved - most of them I knew. Which is always lovely.

I'm doing things with the Beatles because they changed my life. The Sunday night that the Beatles were on Ed Sullivan (my mom - Judy Garland) was on right after the Sullivan show and she introduced the song "Lorna" that same night. It's a small connection. The wonderful Peter Jackson documentary "Get Back" that we were all able to watch during the pandemic ( that was the only good thing about the pandemic is that there was a lot of great TV) That documentary was one of the best things I'd ever seen. So, two of my favorite (Beatles) songs open the show - Here Comes the Sun is one- and I love George Harrison. Talking about the connection to the songwriters and me, I do a whole Ellie Greenwich thing and a Ronnie Spector tribute. It's all about having a good time right now. Things are still a little scary out there."

You've always been collaborative with your husband Colin (Freeman). What is that process like for you both when you're assembling a new show?

(Laughs) "I don't mean to laugh, but my husband is doing "Harmony" right now, so this has been interesting since he hasn't been here. So, I have a new conductor who I know, but haven't worked with, and I'll have another in London, so I'll have a total of three different conductors, since Colin will be involved with "Harmony". I'll be at 54 Below and he'll be downtown with Harmony, so we are trying to figure out a way to say hi to one another. There's gotta be a Starbucks nearby. It's going to be really interesting, as he will get to come and see my show, and he's never done that. He said: "Ive only seen the back of your head for the longest time." So this time, I can really really get nervous. He'll be in the audience and not on the stage with me. So, we picked the show and worked on the show before he left, I just said I wanted to do something that involved... I picture things ...the colors of spring. I love everything about it. So, that's the material we picked which are songs that will bring joy."

You are taking "The Joy of Spring" to the Crazy Coqs in London in the near future. Do you find London a second home as it was for your mother?

"Yes. Well, I grew up there. We moved there when I was 8. I work there all the time, so, I'm very fortunate. So, I love the Crazy Coqs. The venue that it's in. It's very special venue. My friends and Colin's family is there. I think we've all gone through so much. It's not only been winter seasonally, but it's been winter in our whole lives. It's been pretty dark, scary and dismal. I think that being able to come out of it- even for a little bit- means so much to people. That's why I put this show together, to have a little joy, happiness and fun."

During the pandemic, you, like many artists, got creative by doing ZOOM performances and events, such as your Lunch With Lorna series. How would you describe those?

"Oh those were fun! That's one of my favorite things to do- have lunch. I like it more than dinner. I love having lunch. So, I thought to myself: Why don't I just put together a group of people just having lunch together on ZOOM. We got a great group. A lot of people came to every single Lunch With Lorna, and now they're coming to the shows. I've had to put the series on the back burner, but I'm going to continue doing them. It's been a great way to reach out to people who have supported you. When you have really loyal fans, who are just terrific, it's a great way to say thank you. We get together and laugh and joke, and I get to know about their lives - especially over these months that we have done Lunch With Lorna. It's really a lovely thing."

If you had to choose from the American Songbook, what do you consider to be the perfect song? And what song do you connect with the most?

"That's a really hard one. I don't think that there is ONE perfect song. I think that there are many, many perfect songs, and each person has their own. When someone says to me: "do you know what song I love?" I take note of why it's their favorite. What it means to them. It's always interesting to me to hear what other people have to say. I'm always about never ever becoming self-indulgent. And to always make sure that there is some connection with my music and what it has meant to other people. I truly don't think there is a perfect song. I know this sounds crazy, but some people would say "you know what's a perfect song?" And I'd say what? "Happy Birthday." If that's what you think, that's ok. I mean, people have their own reasons, I think it's fascinating, to find out. But I don't think there is ONE a perfect song.it just depends on whose perfect song is it. I don't connect with just one song. I connect with songs that mean something in my life that have touched me. I don't really like doing material just because "I like them." It has to have a story. I have to have a personal connection with the song. In other words, you won't connect with those lyrics. I'm a big, big lyric person. A lot of composers get big standing ovations for some songs, but remember, someone wrote those lyrics. It's important to me. I'm good friends with Charles Hart. People will say "who's that?" And I'll say: Do you think Phantom of the Opera wrote itself? He wrote those words. I'm a big fan of lyricists.

Let me take this opportunity to welcome you back to New York and to 54 Below. I can't wait to hear you celebrate "The Joy Of Spring".

"I love New York. the pulse, the feeling. My heart skips a beat when I go through a tunnel or over a bridge. There's just something about it. I've always felt that way. I just became a grandmother for the fourth time. My little five year old grandson called me and said "GG, where are you going?" I said: I'm going to New York. He said "are you going to the Big Apple?" I said: yes, I'm going to the Big Apple. He said "will you take a bite for me?" I said: I sure will!