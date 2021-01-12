BWW Feature: Spotlight on Elizabeth Ward Land - A Video Library

I was new on the job at Broadway World and looking for acts to review. Regularly, I would scroll the event page of The Green Room 42 and I kept pausing on the show STILL WITHIN THE SOUND OF MY VOICE: THE SONGS OF Linda Ronstadt. Boy, that was a mouthful of a title. I love Linda Ronstadt, I thought, I should go, but I wasn't available that night. Every time I was on the website I paused and looked at the photo of Elizabeth Ward Land and that long show title and thought I should find a way to see her act. Additional dates were added, giving me much excitement, until I discovered that I was booked out those nights. It was becoming frustrating, to be sure.

I asked my writer, Bobby Patrick, to please cover the show Brad Simmons BLUE XMAS, and Bobby didn't even wait to get out of the building to text me: "Elizabeth Ward Land" to which I replied "Yes."

"You have to see her."

"Ok, I will go to her next show."

"I never heard anyone sing like this."

"Thank you for the recommendation, I will get her next show on my calendar."

Well, the next performance of SWTSOMVTSOLR found me promised to another club, so I asked Bobby, clearly a fan, to please catch the performance for me. After reading that review, I felt like I needed to have my head examined, because I was obviously missing out on some entertainment par excellence. Thank goodness I caught the Catherine Porter/Jim Vallance show a few days later because, wouldn't you know, Elizabeth Ward Land was a guest artist and I was able to text Bobby Patrick "Elizabeth Ward Land - Wow."

I still haven't seen EWL's Linda Ronstadt show, but one of these days the clubs will reopen and that act will be back onstage and this guy will be front and center. In the meantime, I have been shamelessly trolling YouTube looking for any videos I can find of the veteran actress of stage and screen... but I feel guilty. I can't bring myself to be so greedy as to horde the treasures all to myself.

So, dear readers and lovers of cabaret, satisfying music and death-defying vocals, please enjoy this video library of the works of Elizabeth Ward Land and be sure to check out her website HERE and when the pandemic is over you will all see me at Still Within The Sound Of My Voice: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt.

Accepting her Bistro Award for her show STILL WITHIN THE SOUND OF MY VOICE:

Performing in BROADWAY DOES COUNTRY at Feinstein's/54 Below:

Working with some friends and colleagues to create a quarantine music video:

Making a guest appearance in Brad Simmons' BLUE XMAS:

Breaking hearts on her album FIRST HARVEST:

Paying tribute to one of her favorite roles while in quarantine:

Showcasing modern works in the CONTEMPORARY WRITER'S CIRCLE show:

Guitars and Linda Ronstadt with her husband, Ken Land, from their own home:

Working it out with some friends at 54 Below:

The sizzle reel from her much-praised, award winning show STILL WITHIN THE SOUND OF MY VOICE:

Singing the title song from STILL WITHIN THE SOUND OF MY VOICE in an isolation creation made while sheltering in place: