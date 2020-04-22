BWW Feature: Schedule Of Streaming Events Starting Wednesday, April 22nd

This schedule of upcoming and regularly scheduled online events was compiled by Sue Matsuki of Cabaret Hotspot and graciously shared with Broadway World Cabaret and we are most grateful to her for her ongoing quest to keep everyone informed and for sharing her intel with us so that we can share it with the public.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22ND

WEDNESDAY @ 12:00 Noon EST The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi presents an encore screening of "Parable of the Sower," Toshi Reagon's adaptation of Octavia Butler's novel, in folk-concert format, streaming from THIS Facebook page.

WEDNESDAYS @ 3:00 pm EST Billy Stritch presents a weekly Wednesday matinee concert streamed on his Facebook page.

WEDNESDAY @ 6:00 pm EST Tulis McCall's Monologues and Madness will feature Robert Creighton, Sidney Myer, and more, streaming on Youtube HERE and Facebook HERE

EVERY TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, FRIDAY 6 pm to 7 pm EST Michael Garin at the Piano Live from The Roxy Hotel. See the Roxy Hotel Instagram page @theroxyhotelnyc -

WEDNESDAY @ 7:00 pm EST Nicolas King & Mike Renzi perform Live from the Sardella's RI Facebook page HERE

WEDNESDAYS @ 7:00 pm EST Shake Rattle & Roll Piano Bingo Live hosted by Mark Weiser on their Facebook Page HERE You'll need to visit bit.ly/SRRstream to purchase your game cards!

OTHER DAILY CLIPS & SHOWS TO WATCH!

MON-SAT @ 11:11 am EST Live with Kenneth Gartman on Instagram Live. Featuring live chats with daily guest stars.

https://www.instagram.com/unitycenternorwalk/

DAILY @ 2:00 pm & 8:00 Seth Rudetsky's Stars in the House - Facebook.com/SethRudetskyBway/Videos

DAILY Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano at #72andsong on YouTube or Facebook Live.

DAILY Tony DeSare on Facebook Live for his daily musical posts.

DAILY Alexis Cole YouTube Live nightly music from the sauna.

DAILY A Taste of Mark (Nadler) on YouTube Live.

MORNINGS John Burns posts from his Kitchen Facebook Live.

EVENINGS @ 7:00 pm EST Legendary bassist/songwriter Jay Leonhart YouTube Live. Jay Leonhart Live from 585

THURSDAY, APRIL 23RD

THURSDAYS @ 6:00 pm EST The Metropolitan ZOOM Video Open Mic! Sign up here:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdLsHRYu9J-P5BfO4YJ-H2FIo0eM5qKVjaky23KpjfwGcP1JQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1

THURSDAYS @ 6:00 pm EST Zoe Lewis on Facebook Live @ www.facebook.com/zoe.lewis.3781

THURSDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Joe's Pub Presents YouTube Live

FRIDAY, APRIL 23RD

FRIDAYS @ @2:00 pm EST Carly Ozard Oliva Facebook Live!

FRIDAYS @ 4:30-6:30 pm EST Nicole Zuraitis in Virtual Piano Bar on Facebook Live nicoleZmusic.com/merch

EVERY TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, FRIDAY 6 pm to 7 pm EST Michael Garin at the Piano Live from The Roxy Hotel. See the Roxy Hotel Instagram page @theroxyhotelnyc -

FRIDAYS 7:00 pm EST Kristanthi Pappas on YouTube Live @ https://youtu.be/VcNwv2Xncfc

FRIDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Joe's Pub Presents YouTube Live

SATURDAY, APRIL 25TH

SATURDAYS at 12:00 noon PST Shawn Ryan hosts the Young Actors' Theater Camp on Instagram at @campyatc - Performers are invited to participate by contacting info@campyatc.com

SATURDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Magnolia Room Premieres on YouTube Live @ YouTube Channel or SUBSCRIBE - Live chat with the singers throughout the show which then remains up for the week to view at your leisure.

SATURDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST JayCee Driesen & Jill Wasserman on Facebook Live

SATURDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Joe's Pub Presents YouTube Live

SATURDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos Live hosted by Mark Weiser on their Facebook Page HERE You'll need to visit bit.ly/SRRstream for a ticket.

SATURDAYS @ 9:00 pm EST Jeff Cubeta's All Request Set on Facebook.com/Jeff.Cubeta/98 - requests taken from 5:15

SUNDAY, APRIL 26TH

SUNDAYS @ 2:00 pm EST The Boy Band Project has a live watch party where viewers can see a videotaped performance while watching interactively with the band members, playing drinking games, hearing trivia, doing polls. HERE

SUNDAYS at 5:00 pm EST Gretchen Reinhagen Live @ Five on Facebook Live

SUNDAYS @ 5:00 pm EST Church with a 2-Drink Minimum with Rev. Yolanda & Rev. Glen Ganaway www.yolanda.net/church Or hosted on Zoom @ Awakening Together Sanctuary HERE

SUNDAYS @ 6:00 EST Micah Young Facebook Live Singalong with the whole family HERE

7:30 pm Jamie deRoy and Friends on MNN2: Spectrum Channel 56, RCN Channel 83, and Verizon FIOS Channel 34 (EVERY OTHER Sunday at 7:30 pm - next one May 10th.)

SUNDAYS @ 9:00 pm David Kenny of Everything Old is New Again - WBAI-99.5 FM radio at www.penthouse.fm

MONDAY, APRIL 27TH

MONDAYS @ 5:00 pm EST Richard Skipper Celebrates Blog Talk - A call in, interactive chat with celebrities and other notable people. https://www.blogtalkradio.com/richardskipper

MONDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party on YouTube Live Streaming - with Cast Party musical director Billy Stritch.

TUESDAY, APRIL 28TH

EVERY TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, FRIDAY 6 pm to 7 pm EST Michael Garin at the Piano Live from The Roxy Hotel. See the Roxy Hotel Instagram page @theroxyhotelnyc -

TUESDAYS @ 7:15 pm Piano Bar Live returns! With host Michael McAssey. www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive or Click here

TUESDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST The Shakespeare Forum is hosting their open workshops via Zoom. Information available HERE

TUESDAYS @ 9:00 pm EST - Marie Gentile's @What's the Story with Marie on Facebook Live. Join Marie's Group HERE

SATURDAY, MAY 2ND

8:00 pm EST Kenneth Gartman & Raissa Katona premiere What a Wonderful World at https://youtu.be/73xgLC7SrXc

One Man Producing Machine Seth sent this message about ALL of his activities:

1. Seth's Virtual Talent Showcases continue Tuesdays at 7 pm through at least May 19th. They are donation-based, but the $$ is split with the performers. www.sethbh.com/showcases

2. My friend Kelly & I just started our own talk show, What Day Is It!?!, Thursdays at 4 pm. www.sethbh.com/talk-show .

3. My Self-Isolation Song Cycle continues with a new 2-minute song every Thursday at 3 pm. youtube.com/everydayalittleseth

4. My FB Live show about the songs from my off-Broadway musical Love Quirks continues Mon, Wed & Fri at 3 pm. Seth Bisen-Hersh 5. Finally, my friends and I are doing a virtual reading of "Vanya, Sonia, Masha and Spike" on 4/28 at 8 pm. tinyurl.com/sethbhdotcom

SPECIAL NOTE: Melissa Errico has created the greatest cooking show you've ever seen on her Instagram page. Follow Melissa to see her regular cooking updates and the archive of past shows HERE @melissa_errico-fairymom

ON-GOING WEEKLY SERIES:

Eugene Ebner and Paul Page have created Team Time With Paul and Eugene, posting an episode every week on their Youtube Channel HERE



