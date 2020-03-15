BWW Feature: LIVING ROOM CONCERTS Bring People Together and Keep Artists Flush

As social distancing and voluntary quarantines have become the best way to flatten the Covid-19 curve, more and more, artists are making use of the social media to keep the community of artists and patrons strong. Also important to the growing activity of live social media events is an opportunity for artists to make money at a time when their gigs have been canceled. These craftspeople of show business rely on these performances for their livelihood, and when their gigs are canceled suddenly many of them (most of them) have no way to pay their bills. With these Live Streaming Living Room Concerts, they can sing for their supper, as the old saying goes, while people send them electronic tips via Paypal, Venmo or any other form of money transfer in today's society. As was recently pointed out in a statement that aired on Australian television, the artists of the world are the first to be asked to donate their services when a benefit is being created (the speaker even pointed out how many artists raised money for the bushfires recently) and now it is our time to help them.

I have reached out via social media, asking the artists of the cabaret/concert/small venue community to notify me of Live Streaming Living Room Concerts that they are doing so that Broadway World Cabaret may inform their fans, and the public, many of whom are also on voluntary quarantine, and who might be tired of their Netflix cue, Youtube or Disney Plus and who would like a little human contact during this time of isolation.

As they roll in, I will continue to bring these home concerts to the attention of Broadway World Cabaret readers.

NamaSTE

March 15, 7 pm EST Sean Harkness Facebook Live Event - Search Events To Find

March 15, 8 pm EST Heather Maye and Crys Matthews Facebook Live Event CLICK

March 16, 10 am EST Telly Leung and Alice Ripley CLICK

March 16, 3 pm EST Nicolas King and Mike Renzi Facebook Live Event - Search Events To Find

March 16, 7 pm EST Piano Bar Live! Facebook Live Event CLICK

March 20, 10 am EST Telly Leung and Ann Harada CLICK

March 20, 5 pm EST Fleur Seule Live Jazz Facebook Live Event CLICK

March 23, 4 pm PDT Rachel Potter Quarantine Cabaret with Marty Thomas and Omar Cardona CLICK

March 30, 7:15 pm EST MAC Awards Live Announcements of Winners - Stream live from the Facebook fan pages of MAC and PIANO BAR LIVE

PIANO BAR LIVE is a weekly event on Mondays at 7 pm from the PIANO BAR LIVE Facebook fan page.



Every Monday/Wednesday/Friday T. Oliver Reid does a show at 8:30 am on Facebook and Instagram: Facebook is TIMOTHY OLIVER REID and Instagram is @toliverreid





