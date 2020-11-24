BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST FILMED SHOW, PRESENTED FROM ARCHIVAL VIDEO

As the months of 2020 passed by with people in quarantine during the pandemic, the members of the cabaret and club community explored every option for staying in touch with their audiences, for inspiring people, for keeping fans entertained at home. With much generosity of spirit, the decision was made by many producers and artists to release their shows online, sometimes for small fees (usually with the receipts going to a cause) and sometimes just on their YouTube channels for free. This practice made a real difference in the lives of others who were sheltered in place - particularly New Yorkers who live in small apartments of one, maybe two rooms.

The Category Is BEST FILMED SHOW, PRESENTED FROM ARCHIVAL VIDEO

Life Jacket Theatre Company - The Gorgeous Nothings: The Life Jacket Theatre Company presented a remarkable evening about the gay men imprisoned during the 1920s and the show that they did for each other to help them cope. Originally produced at Joe's Pub, the show was given a limited online engagement in association with Playbill Onlne. Read Broadway World's review HERE.

See The Gorgeous Nothings highlights reel on Vimeo HERE.

Jaime Lozano & The Familia - Songs By An Immigrant: Maestro extraordinaire Jaime Lozano has written an entire song cycle about his experience as an immigrant, then he turned it over to his family of artists, friends, and kin, appropriately called THE FAMILIA, to perform at Joe's Pub and The Green Room 42. The show led to a CD by the same name that is also nominated for a Broadway World Award. See the entire production below. Read the Broadway World Review HERE.

Mauricio Martinez - De Mexico to Broadway : Broadway star and out activist Mauricio Martinez dreamed of being on Broadway all of his life. It finally happened for him when he played Emilio Estefan in ON YOUR FEET! De Mexico to Broadway is Mr. Martinez's nightclub act about the realization of his dream and was presented on YouTube by Feinstein's/54 Below from one of their in-house videos. See the highlights reel below.

Karen Mason - Mason At Mama's In March: A true legend in the cabaret and concert industry, Karen Mason returned to famed Manhattan cabaret club to celebrate the room that she and her friend, Nancy LaMott, opened... a few years earlier. From archival footage shot by filmmaker Michael Lee Stever, Ms. Mason treated fans globally to a limited online engagement, and the fans were ecstatic. See the highlights reel below.

YANK! 10th Anniversary Concert: An Off-Broadway musical about gay men serving in the armed forces during World War 1, YANK! has developed a cult following that reaches all over the world. So, to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the production they reunited the original cast (including retired Broadway star Bobby Steggart) as well as cast members from productions in the UK, Australia, and Brazil. It was one of the highlights of the season. Read the review HERE.

Vote for your favorite in this category for a Broadway World Award HERE.

Shows View More Cabaret Stories Related Articles