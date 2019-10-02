BWW Exclusive Preview: THE GREEN ROOM 42's 1000th SHOW WITH FRANK WILDHORN AND CONSTANTINE MAROULIS at The Green Room 42

Broadwayworld has just learned from Constantine Maroulis that on October 31st The Green Room 42 will celebrate their 1000th performance with a special doubleheader in which Frank Wildhorn, composer of the musicals Jekyll and Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Bonnie and Clyde, Dracula the Musical, Wonderland, Excalibur and many others will make his debut at the popular cabaret hotspot. There will be two shows, one at 7 pm and one at 9:30 pm and since it is Halloween it is being described as Gothic, and will feature music from Mr. Wildhorn's biggest and most All Hallows Eve themed musicals.

According to Constantine, the evening will feature more than the best of Dracula and Jekyll and Hyde - it will also showcase some music from the beloved Wildhorn's up and coming shows.

Constantine told BWW: "I'll be doing lots of Jekyll and Hyde and his wife, Yoka Wao, will be featured. Special guests are to be announced from the Wildhorn Broadway family and beyond!"

Mr. Maroulis recently performed songs from Excalibur during his Birdland concert and this writer can tell you they are gorgeous, true to the Wildhorn form, and fans of these collaborating artists will be thrilled to hear them.

