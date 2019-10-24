BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER's Musical Episode Returns to Feinstein's/54 Below

Autumn Hurlbert, Emily Borromeo, Dennis Stowe and more to star in Buffy the Vampire Slayer's "Once More With Feeling" at Feinstein's/54 Below.

After 2 sold out shows last holiday season, "Once More With Feeling," the musical episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, will once more be presented live at Feinstein's 54 Below on November 4th. The episode, which aired during the penultimate season of Buffy, features music and lyrics written by Joss Whedon.



The 9:30pm & 11:30pm shows will feature Emily Borromeo (Broadway Bounty Hunter, School of Rock), Curtis Holland (Mean Girls), Corey Hummerston (Hello, Dolly!, The Book of Mormon), Autumn Hurlbert (Something Rotten!, Legally Blonde), Denis Lambert (Doctor Zhivago, Encores! A Chorus Line), Sydney Patrick (Kinky Boots), Jenny Pinzari (Pop Filter, Fauxchella Music Festival), Allison Posner (Volleygirls, The Last Song of Eddie Scourge), Nathan Richardson (Freaky Friday), Dennis Stowe (Aladdin, Annie), and Kalyn West (The Prom). The evening is directed by Tyler Spicer, music directed by Drew Wutke, choreographed by MiMi Scardulla, and produced by Shoshana Feinstein.

The concert will serve as a benefit to raise money for the New York Anti Violence Project (https://avp.org/) which seeks to "empower lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and HIV-affected communities and allies to end all forms of violence through organizing and education, and support survivors through counseling and advocacy." Tickets begin at $30 with a $20/$25 food or drink minimum and can be purchased at https://54below.com/events/once-more-with-feeling-broadway-slays-buffy/





