BSC IN NYC Gala to Feature Billy Stritch & More at The Green Room 42

Barrington Stage Company and Mary Ann & Bruno Quinson are celebrating Artistic Director Alan Paul and Managing Director Meredith Lynsey Schade’s inaugural season with the return of BSC IN NYC Gala on Monday, October 30 at The Green Room 42 (at the Yotel, 570 10th Ave., 4th floor).

The evening begins at 6:00 p.m. with cocktails, a sit-down dinner, cabaret performance by Billy Stritch & Friends and champagne toast to round out the 2023 season in style. Tickets start at $400.

Proceeds benefit the Julianne Boyd New Works Fund. Sponsored in part by Rhoda Levitt. Eda Sorokoff is Gala Chair. Violet Eagan and Rosita Sarnoff are Co-Chairs.

Billy Stritch has been a presence on the national nightclub scene for four decades. He is best known for his 25-year role as musical director and pianist for Liza Minnelli and has also toured with Linda Eder, Melissa Manchester, Marilyn Maye, Linda Lavin and the late Tony Bennett, among others. His 1993 composition “Does He Love You” won a Grammy and was recently recorded by Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, garnering another Grammy nomination in 2023. Named Outstanding Musical Director for the fourth time by Broadway World, his 2022 birthday show at Birdland Jazz Club was named Outstanding Vocal Jazz Engagement of the year.

