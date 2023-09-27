BSC IN NYC Gala to Feature Billy Stritch & More at The Green Room 42

The evening begins at 6:00 p.m. with cocktails, a sit-down dinner, cabaret performance by Billy Stritch & Friends and champagne toast to round out the 2023.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Natalie Douglas Partners With Club44 Records Photo 1 Natalie Douglas And Club44 Join Forces
Camille Diamond Will Make Solo Show Debut At Don't Tell Mama With OVER THE MOON….ON PLUT Photo 2 Camille Diamond To Play Don't Tell Mama
Review: Viral Social Media STARR Sings Her Music Live At Dizzy's Club Introducing Her New Photo 3 Dara Starr Tucker Presents Laid-Back Slow Burn Of Jazz
10 Videos To Count The Hours 'Til Alexandra Silber Brings THE HOUR OF PEARL To The Green R Photo 4 10 Alexandra Silber Videos That Shine Like A Gem

BSC IN NYC Gala to Feature Billy Stritch & More at The Green Room 42

Barrington Stage Company and Mary Ann & Bruno Quinson are celebrating Artistic Director Alan Paul and Managing Director Meredith Lynsey Schade’s inaugural season with the return of BSC IN NYC Gala on Monday, October 30 at The Green Room 42 (at the Yotel, 570 10th Ave., 4th floor).

The evening begins at 6:00 p.m. with cocktails, a sit-down dinner, cabaret performance by Billy Stritch & Friends and champagne toast to round out the 2023 season in style. Tickets start at $400.

Proceeds benefit the Julianne Boyd New Works Fund. Sponsored in part by Rhoda Levitt. Eda Sorokoff is Gala Chair. Violet Eagan and Rosita Sarnoff are Co-Chairs.

To purchase tickets, please visit: Click Here

Billy Stritch has been a presence on the national nightclub scene for four decades. He is best known for his 25-year role as musical director and pianist for Liza Minnelli and has also toured with Linda Eder, Melissa Manchester, Marilyn Maye, Linda Lavin and the late Tony Bennett, among others. His 1993 composition “Does He Love You” won a Grammy and was recently recorded by Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, garnering another Grammy nomination in 2023. Named Outstanding Musical Director for the fourth time by Broadway World, his 2022 birthday show at Birdland Jazz Club was named Outstanding Vocal Jazz Engagement of the year.

Photo credit: Stephen Sorokoff




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Jazz Great Kristen Lee Sergeant Gotham Bound Photo
Jazz Great Kristen Lee Sergeant Gotham Bound

Acclaimed singer/songwriter Kristen Lee Sergeant will return to The Gotham Restaurant to usher in a festive fall.

2
Julie Biancheri to Present BACHELORETTE DUET: An Afternoon of Musical Chemistry at The Gre Photo
Julie Biancheri to Present BACHELORETTE DUET: An Afternoon of Musical Chemistry at The Green Room 42

Join Julie Biancheri at The Green Room 42 for an afternoon of Bachelorette Duets on October 14. Experience the best stage chemistry as 12 tenors sing her favorite musical duets. Don't miss this unforgettable showmance and see who gets the final rose! Tickets available now.

3
SWEENEY TODD Cast to Join BROADWAY SESSIONS This Week Photo
SWEENEY TODD Cast to Join BROADWAY SESSIONS This Week

Ben Cameron's Broadway Sessions returns to The Green Room 42 this week, featuring cast members from the hit revival of Sweeney Todd! Don't miss this exciting evening of performances and Broadway fun.

4
Marieann Meringolo Extends Residency at Chelsea Table + Stage Photo
Marieann Meringolo Extends Residency at Chelsea Table + Stage

Marieann Meringolo's residency at Chelsea Table + Stage has been extended once again! Don't miss her three different shows on October 20, November 17, and December 8.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below Video
First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece' Video
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece'
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS Video
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Recommended For You