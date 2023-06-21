BROADWAY SESSIONS Celebrates 15 Years This Week

Ben Cameron’s award winning musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, celebrates 15 years in the Broadway community this month with 2 All Star concert events! This Thursday, June 22nd, Broadway Sessions will welcome back some Broadway favorite friends to perform and wish us well on this amazing milestone.

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret!!

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42 inside The Yotel on 42nd and 10th, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Reservations can be made at www.thegreenroom42.venuetix.com Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome

You can follow Broadway Sessions on social media @BwaySessions on all platforms and at www.broadwaysessionsnyc.com . Past performances can be found on Broadway Sessions wildly popular YouTube channel.