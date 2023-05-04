BROADWAY LATINX EDITION! Will Play The Green Room 42 On May 14th

Broadway Latinx Edition! Concert to Take Place at The Green Room 42 in Manhattan, New York on May 14th at 9:30 pm.

The Green Room 42 is proud to present "Broadway Latinx Edition" and invites all to experience the thrill of immigrant stories through show tunes and exhilarating rhythms of Latinx music, in the heart of New York City. This spectacular event will showcase a stellar lineup of talented Latinx performers singing Musical theater tunes specially crafted for Latinx actors in English, Español & Spanglish! Featuring original compositions that delve into the powerful subject of migration, the concert is scheduled for May 14th at 9:30 pm, promising an unforgettable night of musical celebration that audiences won't want to miss.

Broadway Latinx Edition will showcase the incredible talents of Javier Garcia, Rebecca Murillo, Isabella Araque, Johana Gracia Lara, Gabriela Hernandez, Jordi Viscarri, Adriel Jovian, Kiwi Villalobos, and Fabiola Gonzalez, and songs from Jaime Lozano, Rebecca Murillo, On Your Feet Musical, Mentiras Musical and more. The musical direction and arrangements for the concert will be in charge of Michael O'Dell, an accomplished musician and performer.

For those unable to attend the performance in person, there will be a live stream available, allowing music fans around the world to experience the excitement and energy of the show.

Tickets for "Broadway Latinx Edition" are available now at The Green Room 42's website HERE.

Don't miss out on this incredible night of music and entertainment!



About The Green Room 42:

The Green Room 42 is a premier entertainment venue located in the heart of Manhattan. With a state-of-the-art sound system, stunning lighting, and comfortable seating, it is the perfect place to experience the best in live music and entertainment. The Green Room 42 is dedicated to showcasing the talents of the world's most talented performers and to providing a one-of-a-kind experience for music fans of all ages.