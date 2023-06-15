BOOM SUMMER CHARITY SHOWCASE Announced At The Green Room 42

Featuring Kerry Butler, Sarah Meahl, Thayne Jasperson, and students from the BOOMasterclass summer intensive.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Review: JOE ICONIS & FAMILY at 54/Below An Evening For Everyone Photo 1 Joe Iconis & Family A Most Happy Reunion
Review: AN EVENING WITH L MORGAN LEE Charms Charming Audience at Newman Mills Theater Photo 2 L Morgan Lee Stands Strong Center Stage
Lauren Weedman Brings BLOWS To City Winery June 18th Photo 3 Lauren Weedman Returns To The Stage With BLOWS
Photos: Phillip Officer Returns To Birdland Theater With SECOND TIME AROUND Photo 4 Phillip Officer Is Even Better The SECOND TIME AROUND

Broadway Official Online Masterclass will present its 2023 charity showcase at The Green Room 42, with ticket sales benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The showcase features performances by some of the brightest upcoming talent in theater, performing alongside Broadway stars Kerry Butler (Beetlejuice, Hairspray), Thayne Jasperson (Hamilton, Newsies), and Sarah Meahl (Bad Cinderella, Hello Dolly!). Musical Direction is by Micah Young (Fun Home, Spring Awakening).

Through immersive live classes, BOOMasterclass allows students the opportunity to engage in real-time with Broadway experts and fellow students. During our in-person summer intensive, students participate in a five-day program, culminating in a performance alongside their teachers.

Learn more about the performance here. 22 VIP tickets are available, which include access to a red carpet meet-and-greet starting at 11:30am.  For more information about Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, visit broadwaycares.org.



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
The Cockettes to Return to Joes Pub in September Photo
The Cockettes to Return to Joe's Pub in September

They're back! THE COCKETTES are back to NYC! JOE'S PUB AT THE PUBLIC THEATER, Saturday, Sept 9 at 9:30pm, 425 Lafayette St, New York.

2
Abraham Lim & ABRAHAM LIM & KPOP Cast Members to Star in LOVE SONGS FOR PRIDE at T Photo
Abraham Lim & ABRAHAM LIM & KPOP Cast Members to Star in LOVE SONGS FOR PRIDE at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present “Love Songs for Pride,” a special evening with Abraham Lim and several of his castmates of Broadway’s KPOP, onWednesday, June 21 at 7:00 PM.

3
David Francis Brings DAVID FRANCIS SINGS SONGS OF THE TWENTIES to Chelsea Table + Stage Photo
David Francis Brings DAVID FRANCIS SINGS SONGS OF THE TWENTIES to Chelsea Table + Stage

Chelsea Table + Stage Presents critically acclaimed West Coast singer, David Francis in his NY Debut with his tribute 'David Francis Sings Songs of the Twenties.” The performance is on July 28th at 7:30 pm.

4
Photos: Sam Gravitte, Kathryn Allison, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Star In BRAT PACK At Photo
Photos: Sam Gravitte, Kathryn Allison, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Star In BRAT PACK At Birdland Jazz

Broadway's Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins, and Jelani Remy returned to Birdland with yet another sold-out performance of “Brat Pack.”

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer Video
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere Video
Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE

Recommended For You