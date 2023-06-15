BOOM SUMMER CHARITY SHOWCASE Announced At The Green Room 42

Broadway Official Online Masterclass will present its 2023 charity showcase at The Green Room 42, with ticket sales benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The showcase features performances by some of the brightest upcoming talent in theater, performing alongside Broadway stars Kerry Butler (Beetlejuice, Hairspray), Thayne Jasperson (Hamilton, Newsies), and Sarah Meahl (Bad Cinderella, Hello Dolly!). Musical Direction is by Micah Young (Fun Home, Spring Awakening).

Through immersive live classes, BOOMasterclass allows students the opportunity to engage in real-time with Broadway experts and fellow students. During our in-person summer intensive, students participate in a five-day program, culminating in a performance alongside their teachers.

Learn more about the performance here. 22 VIP tickets are available, which include access to a red carpet meet-and-greet starting at 11:30am. For more information about Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, visit broadwaycares.org.