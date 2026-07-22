BLUE TSUNAMI to Host Fundraiser at Don't Tell Mama

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Producer and host Stephen Hanks has announced the cast for the third installment of PROJECT 2026: BLUE TSUNAMI, a series of cabaret variety shows raising funds for Democratic congressional candidates ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The event will take place Tuesday, September 1, at 7 p.m. at Don't Tell Mama in New York City.

The evening will feature performances by D.C. Anderson, Claudine Cassan-Jellison, Bruce Clough, Mary Sue Daniels, Lianne Marie Dobbs, Sean Harkness, Liora Michelle, Karen Oberlin, Julie Reyburn, Sierra Rein, David Sabella, Richard Skipper, Ty Stephens, and Vanessa Trouble, with music director Ian Herman.

Tickets are $30, with a $20 food and beverage minimum, including a two-drink minimum. The venue is cash only.

The September concert is the third of four fundraising events in this year's series. Theater Pizzazz critic Alix Cohen praised the first two performances, writing that the concerts "buoy community" by combining "superb evenings of cabaret and activism."

Since launching the original Blue Wave fundraising concerts before the 2018 midterm elections, Hanks has produced 14 benefit performances featuring more than 40 performers and music directors, raising more than $15,000 for Democratic candidates.

"I was hoping that after the 2024 Presidential election, I wouldn't need to produce these shows again," Hanks said. "But given the current dangers to our First-Amendment Rights, Voting Rights, Health Care, National Security, the attacks on Immigrants, Women, Minorities, the LGBTQ+ community, and more, it is imperative that Democrats win both houses of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections. I'm hoping this new series of fundraising shows will energize audiences to support Democratic candidates however and wherever they can."

The fourth and final PROJECT 2026: BLUE TSUNAMI event is scheduled for October 20 and will feature Sandra Bargman, Raissa Katona Bennett and Kenneth Gartman, Meg Flather, Janice Hall, Joe Iconis and Lauren Marcus, Laurie Krauz, Ann Kittredge, Lorinda Lositza, Adam B. Shapiro, Gerrilyn Sohn, and Lisa Viggiano, with music director Tracy Stark.

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