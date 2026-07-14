PENNIES FROM HEAVEN, MY LIFE IN BING CROSBY SONGS to Make NYC Debut at Don't Tell Mama

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Bistro Award Winner Therese Lee returns to New York to debut PENNIES FROM HEAVEN, MY LIFE IN BING CROSBY SONGS. The show uses the music of Bing Crosby to highlight stories from her life and includes an eclectic set of songs from Cole Porter to Joni Mitchell, from Kurt Weill to Marvin Hamlisch, including standards and surprises such as “Blue Skies”, “Swinging on a Star”, “Brother Can You Spare a Dime” and "Both Sides Now”.

BING CROSBY, whose recording career spanned over five decades, leaving him still holding the world record for physical media sales of his iconic “White Christmas,” was also a star on radio, television and film. He is remembered for musical film classics including “Holiday Inn,” “High Society,” the “Road” pictures with Bob Hope, and an Academy Award for Best Actor for “Going My Way”.

Therese Lee is a versatile performer who has sung in every genre from opera and art song to musical theater and the Great American Songbook. She has performed her own cabaret acts in Los Angeles at the Cinegrill, the Gardenia and Feinstein's at Vitello's and in New York at The Triad and Don't Tell Mama. In 2023, her show RIDING THE BUS TO THE RED CARPET won the Bistro Award for Outstanding Autobiographical Show.

Music Director Christopher Denny is a multi-Bistro and MAC Award winner who has served as musical director, arranger and pianist for such theater, cabaret and opera luminaries as Karen Mason, Lorna Dallas, Julie Wilson, Tammy Grimes, Amanda McBroom, David Campbell, Brent Barrett, Rod Gilfry, Gregg Edelman, Andrea Marcovicci, Lauren Bacall, Dorothy Loudon, Kaye Ballard, Jeff Harnar and Steven Brinberg. Film work includes having produced the recording sessions of Placido Domingo for Baz Luhrmann's Oscar-winning musical film, Moulin Rouge. He has recorded about forty CD's.

Director Jeff Harnar is a multiple MAC, Bistro and Broadway World Cabaret Award winning Director, recipient of The Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award and was the 2022 Chicago Cabaret Professionals National Honoree. He has directed solo shows for Tovah Feldshuh and Rita Gardner and award winning shows for Celia Berk, Dawn Derow, Margo Brown, Josephine Sanges and Therese Lee.

PENNIES FROM HEAVEN plays at DON'T TELL MAMA (343 W. 46th St.) Thursday, August 20, 2026 at 7PM. There is a $25.00 Cover Charge ($20 for MAC members) with a $20 two drink minimum. Cash only. Reservations can be made at www.donttellmamanyc.com

Established in 1982, DON'T TELL MAMA is celebrating over 40 years as a world famous entertainment destination. Located on renowned Restaurant Row in the heart of New York's theater district, DON'T TELL MAMA is one-of-a-kind – a veritable nightlife mall with four individual spaces: a piano bar, a restaurant and two separate cabaret showrooms: a cineplex of cabaret!

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