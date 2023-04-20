BLACK WRITERS SHOWCASE: VOLUME 2 Announced At 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Black Writers Showcase: Volume 2 on May 14, 2023 at 7:00pm, streaming LIVE and in person. This showcase is part of the Make Them Hear You series produced by Pier Lamia Porter. Black Writers Showcase features up and coming writers as well as well-established writers who will be sharing their writing process, premiering new pieces and sharing older works as well.

Join us to hear the music of writers such as Bobby Daye and Monica Patton, Christian Thompson and Maria Wirries, Edward W. Hardy, J Quinton Johnson, Joriah Kwamé, Dahlak Leon, Patrick Phillips, Germono Toussaint, Lawrence Dandridge, April Rochon, and Stanley Wayne Mathis. Produced by Keisha Gilles and series creator Pier Lamia Porter, join us as we bring you more of the fiercest emerging Black voices in the area.

Black Writers Showcase: Volume 2 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 14, 2023 at 7:00pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge ($29-$40 with fees) cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum for the in-person performance. Tickets for the livestream are $25 ($28.50 with fees). Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below presents over 600 shows each year and has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem. It was founded in June 2012 by Richard Frankel, Tom Viertel, Steven Baruch and Marc Routh as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the supper club presents live shows at 7:00 pm and 9:30 pm nightly. For more information or to support 54 Below, please visit www.54Below.org.