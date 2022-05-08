BIRDLAND Jazz Club to Present Gravitte in New Residency Show, 'Debbie Plus One'

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present Tony Award-winner Debbie Gravitte in a special residency "Debbie Plus One" continuing Monday, May 9 at 7:00 PM. Gravitte has been in theater long enough to have made some very special friends, and she welcomes Marc Shaiman (May 9), and Harvey Fierstein (September 12) for two more separate evenings full of songs, stories, and surprises. Her special guests for May 9 will include NaTasha Yvette Williams (Waitress), Christian Thompson (Ain't Too Proud), and Hayley Podschun (Wicked), in addition to students from the Manhattan School of Music. Each show has a $40 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Debbie Gravitte - Tony Award-winner, Grammy Award-winner, and Emmy nominee - has found herself in demand from the Broadway stage to the concert stage and beyond. After making her Broadway debut in the original cast of They're Playing Our Song, she went on to appear in Perfectly Frank, Blues in the Night, Ain't Broadway Grand, Chicago, Jerome Robbins' Broadway, and Les Misérables. She has appeared in three shows for City Center Encores!: Carnival, The Boys From Syracuse, and Tenderloin.

Debbie has performed her nightclub act worldwide, from New York's Rainbow & Stars and 54 Below, to London's Pizza on the Park to Atlantic City with Jay Leno, Harry Anderson and the legendary George Burns. A favorite with Symphony audiences, she has sung with over 175 orchestras around the world including The Boston Pops, the Chinese Philharmonic with Lang Lang, Philly Pops, National Symphony, The New York Pops, Altanta Symphony, Moscow Philharmonic, San Diego Symphony and more.

On television, Debbie co-starred on the CBS series "Trial and Error," NBC's "Pursuit of Happiness," and in several specials for PBS, including "Live from the Kennedy Center," "The Boston Pops Celebrate Bernstein" for Great Performances, and Ira Gershwin's 100th Birthday Celebration from Carnegie Hall. She has four solo albums, including Big Band Broadway, Defying Gravity, The MGM Album, and Part of Your World: The Music of Alan Menken. She appeared with Bette Midler in the Universal Feature, Isn't She Great?, and can be heard as one of the voices in Disney's The Little Mermaid.

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present Debbie Gravitte in "Debbie Plus One" on May 9 (Marc Shaiman), and September 12 (Harvey Fierstein). All shows are Monday at 7:00 PM. There is a $40 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com. In compliance with New York City rules for indoor activities, Birdland requires proof of vaccination or a verified medical exemption from all customers, staff, and performers.