BIRDLAND Announces Programming Through June 19th

Below, you'll find details on all jazz programming at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater running June 6 through June 19. Artists appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include Yellowjackets, Terraza Big Band, Frank Catalano Quartet, Danilo Perez & His Global Messengers and New London Big Band.



Downstairs at Birdland Theater, you'll find Zoë Van Tieghem, Ronnie Whyte, Jamile & Tony Davis, Sandy Stewart and Bill Charlap, and the Joey Calderazzo Quartet. Regular events include David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, Birdland Big Band and Arturo O'Farrill & The Latin Jazz Ensemble.



June 6 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Zoë Van Tieghem

This Hell's Kitchen native is making a strong entrance into the cabaret world. When she was only 7 years old, Zoë Van Tieghem sang in a documentary about Pete Seeger and opened for Blondie at the Bearville Theater. A career as an actor has blossomed alongside her work as a vocalist: she has developed her film work on such highlights as the feature-length Deliquent and three TV series: Juvie, Whisper Me a Lullaby, and The Broken Ones. As a vocalist, Van Tiieghem has performed at Symphonics Live at the Bowery Poetry Club, Tuesdays@9, Postmark Cafe, Rockwood Music Hall and Le Poisson Rouge. She's also shared the stage with Broadway titans at Feinsteins/54 Below and Birdland's The Line Up. Her Valentine's show, "Love and Stuff," debuted this year at Don't Tell Mama.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



June 7 (Tuesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Gabrielle Stravelli Trio

Award-winning vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli takes over Tuesday nights at Birdland Theater in June with her trademark vocal style and her trio of Pat O'Leary (bass) and Michael Kanaan (piano). Together, they explore both familiar classics and lesser-known gems of the canon that highlight the diversity of creators behind the Great American Songbook-immigrants, black Americans, woman composers and more-and show that the Songbook is for everyone. For her part, Stravelli's clear tone, gutsy rhythm, impeccable scat-singing and contagious joy have delighted audiences the world over. Her recent honors include the Bistro Award for Outstanding Recording (2020); the Broadway World Cabaret Award for Best Jazz Vocalist (2019); the MAC Award for Best Female Vocalist (2015); and the Bistro Award as a Jazz Vocalist (2015). Expect a swinging, engaging month of music.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum



June 7-11 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (6/7-9); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (6/10-11) - Birdland Jazz Club / Livestream Event Thursday, June 9 at 9:30

Yellowjackets

The Yellowjackets are a household name for jazz fusion fans: their beloved original style, full of long, whirling, yet sing-song melodies, has been captivating listeners since they first burst onto the scene in the late 1970s. Originally the rhythm section behind guitarist Robben Ford, the Yellowjackets became its own entity and-adding the then-trailblazing (and now-legendary) saxophonist Bob Mintzer-became one of the most original quartets of the last 40 years, recording 30 albums, winning 2 Grammys, and receiving 17 Grammy nominations. Currently, the lineup includes original keys player Russell Ferrante, Bob Mintzer, the astounding groove drummer Will Kennedy, and the newest member, a young Dane Alderson twisting out brilliant basslines.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



June 8 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



June 8 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater / Livestream Event

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world.

Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday @ 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads "Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland." Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, "The Frank Vignola/Jimmy Bruno Quartet" featuring bassist Gary Mazzaroppi and drummer Vince Cherico, will perform tunes from the Standards repertoire + special guests: John DiMartino (4/6), Aaron Weinstein (4/13), Olli Soikkeli (4/20, Dave Stryker* (4/27), Martin Taylor (5/4). *The last Wednesday of the month is "Solo Guitar Night," a Round-Robin of unaccompanied solo, duo, and trio guitar performances.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



June 9 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Ronnie Whyte

Whyte-a premiere interpreter of American Popular Song-is an outstanding jazz pianist as well as a successful songwriter. Featured on Marian McPartland's "Piano Jazz" on NPR and the recipient of an ASCAP Award for his original lyrics, Whyte is a multitalented man of the arts; indeed, he has starred in Shakespeare plays, arranged Gershwin works (including Porgy and Bess) for jazz trio and orchestra, and had original lyrics sung by Tony Bennett. Whyte's classic style presents itself again on his most recent album, Whyte Witchcraft: Songs of Cy Coleman (Audiophile 2019). He has performed at Carnegie Hall, New York's Town Hall, the NYC JVC Jazz Festival, Café Carlyle, and Feinstein's at the Regency-in addition to starring performances in Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa. Whyte has recorded 11 CDs for Audiophile, and was inducted into the Cabaret Jazz Hall of Fame. Go see this iconic artist!

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



May 27 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB "A completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and why yelp.com proclaims, "If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



June 11 (Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band - Saturday Special!

This is a special Saturday night you won't want to miss! The Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, led by tubist David Ostwald, has performed every Wednesday evening at the Birdland Theater for the past 18 years. Join them on the weekend for a show inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues as David and the band breathe life and passion into the earlier side of America's own great art form. Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more. Join them for this one-night-only special!

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



June 12 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Terraza Big Band

After the 2019 release of the Terraza Big Band's Grammy-nominated debut album, One Day Wonder, the industry-leading JazzTimes dec lared that this was "the sort of debut that should make big-band fans not only take notice but hunger for more." Thankfully, there is so much more-including this special Sunday performance at Birdland. Founded by two award-winning New York artists, saxophonist Michael Thomas and bassist Edward Perez, the Terraza Big Band performs every month at Terraza 7 in Jackson Heights, Queens. With ensemble writing that draws from Latin American rhythm and harmony, the orchestral-minded writing of Gil Evans, Maria Schneider, and Bob Brookmeyer, and the ethics of contemporary jazz, this is a unique group that will draw you in and keep you on the edge of your seat.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



June 12 (Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Jamile & Tony Davis

A special duo of two rising stars, the singer Jamile and her close musical partner, the guitarist Tony Davis, are releasing new music to critical acclaim. This Brazilian-born vocalist is a force to be reckoned with, delivering freshly phrased, sweet melodies with a heartfelt tone-and delighting audiences at NYC's most prestigious venues, including Birdland, Mezzrow, Minton's Playhouse, Smalls Jazz Club, Ornithology Jazz Club and Jazz at Lincoln Center. Indeed, since her arrival in the city, Jamile has become one of the most in-demand vocalists in New York, performing with such artists as Mike Holober, Helio Alves, Benny Benack III, Ethan Kogan, and Alex Claffy. She released her first album, If You Could See Me Now, in 2019 featuring a stellar lineup of veteran musicians including Steve Wilson, Ray Gallon, and Jay Leonhart. The other half of the duo, Tony Davis, is the son of renowned trombonist Steve Davis and critically-acclaimed pianist Mary DiPaola. A guitarist's guitarist, he plays effortlessly across genres, releasing his debut album Golden Year on the prestigious Posi-Tone record label. Davis's performances with legends of jazz such as Christian McBride, Abraham Burton, Antoine Roney, Joe Farnsworth and Harold Mabern; as well as his appearances at the Newport Jazz Festival, the Greater Hartford Jazz Festival, and as a featured guitarist for the Indy Jazz Fest's Wes Montgomery Tribute; have earned him his reputation as one of the nation's top young jazz artists to watch. He and Jamile release their duo album Daring Two Be on July 8th of this year.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum





June 12 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble

Pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill-leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (The New York Times)-leads the GRAMMY® award winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO), who bring together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Twelve years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank "Machito" Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



June 14 (Tuesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Gabrielle Stravelli Trio

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum



June 14-15 (Tuesday-Wednesday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Frank Catalano Quartet

Possessing a full-bodied tone and a passion for hard-hitting lines, Frank Catalano's famed tenor saxophone power has taken him across the world and landed him on Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated recordings with Jennifer Lopez, Destiny's Child, John Legend, and others. The only saxman to have performed with Miles Davis, Randy Brecker, Charles Earland, Elvin Jones, Stan Getz, Betty Carter, Von Freeman, Tito Puente, Tony Bennett, Les Claypool and Louis Bellson while still in high school, Catalano signed with Delmark Records at age 18 and hasn't let up since. His 11 albums as a leader evince a mighty musician with a broad stylistic palette and a deep commitment to the legacy of his forebears. His connection to Birdland runs deep: in fact, Catalano, who serves as the Celebrity Endorser for Drambuie Scotch Liqueur, inspired the Catalano Sidecar proudly served in The Birdland Theater. Get ready for two nights-worth of mighty performances by his quartet.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



June 15 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



June 15 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater / Livestream Event

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



June 16-18 (Thursday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (6/16); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (6/17-8) - Birdland Jazz Club

Danilo Perez & His Global Messengers

Constantly pulsing with pure music, pianist Danilo Perez is a radiant force of artistic and technical genius. The winner of 3 Grammy awards and the nominee of 6 more, Perez is jazz's Panamanian king, the creator of a new fusion between American black music, classical piano, and the music of his home country. "He is not afraid of anything," says Herbie Hancock, who calls Perez one of the "amazing musicians" that lead the field. The pianist for Hancock's former Miles Davis bandmate, Wayne Shorter, Perez's spontaneous, colorful improvisations have graced stages across the world for the last 45 years-since his days as a child prodigy and young master. With his latest release, Crisálida, he assembles a new group called the Global Messengers, a grand ensemble composed of musicians from all over the world, singing as well as playing a variety of string, woodwind, and percussion instruments, soaring over intricate arrangements and lush textures.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



June 16 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Sandy Stewart and Bill Charlap Duo

This is a mother-son duet you will not want to miss! A thoughtful, pristine voice on the piano, Bill Charlap has collaborated for the last several decades with jazz's leading artists. While his working trio (with drum and bass stars Kenny Washington and Peter Washington) has earned him years of accolades, he also shines as a duet performer. A sensitive yet formidable musical partner to Tony Bennett. Wynton Marsalis, Christian McBride, or his wife, pianist Renee Rosnes, Charlap makes a practice of heartwarming dialogues. For this special show, he joins his mother, the famed vocalist Sandy Stewart. Stewart began her career in her teens as a singer working with Charlie Parker collaborator Dick Hyman, guitar legend Mundell Lowe, drum icon Don Lamond and others on NBC radio; she continued on to performances on Ed Sullivan's and Johnny Carson's shows; and she performed with Steve Allen, Benny Goodman, Perry Como, and Bing Crosby. Mother-son duets are hard to come by. When it comes to these two forces joining together for a night of song, it's sure to make memories.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum





June 17 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



June 17-19 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Joey Calderazzo Quartet

Pianist Joey Calderazzo is one of the leading figures in the past thirty years of jazz piano playing. An accompanist to heroes of the music, including Jack Dejohnette, Dave Holland, Michael Brecker, Frank Foster, and Branford Marsalis, and a leader of groups featuring legends like Jeff "Tain" Watts, Clauda Acuña, John Patitucci, and Peter Erskine, this searching, virtuosic artist's contributions include 13 albums under his own name and over 70 more for others. Calderazzo-the recipient of a Grammy award and four nominations-explains that things have clarified and simplified as he has matured. "As I've gotten older," says the pianist, "the musical statement that I'm trying to make is 'I can play a little bit of this and a little bit of that. I got my own thing. I steal other stuff and have some fun. I hope you enjoy it. Good night.'" With Miguel Zenon (sax), Ben Wolfe (bass), Donald Edwards (drums).

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



June 19 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

New London Big Band

Comprised of New England's finest musicians, the 17-piece New London Big Band established its beginnings performing swinging classics from the repertoire of Maynard Ferguson, Sammy Nestico/Count Basie, Duke Ellington, the Buddy Rich Big Band, and other great big bands-but with its latest recording, 2022's Social Hour!, this special ensemble has ventured into uncharted territory to great success. Performing a wide variety of original music that draws from across genres (including the band's theme song, "Social Hour," an ode to its regular weekly performance spot in New London, Connecticut's Social Bar + Kitchen), the New London Big Band has come into its own and will surely wow Birdland audiences. Under direction of its founder, the multi-award-winning trombonist Sean Nelson, the band recently won "Best Jazz Band" for CTNOW's Best of Hartford. Don't miss this hip new ensemble!

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



June 19 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum