JAWS: THE (VERY UNAUTHORIZED) MUSICAL! to Return at Laurie Beechman Theater

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Tickets are now on sale for JAWS: the (Very Unauthorized) Musical!, which will return to New York City for an expanded production at The Laurie Beechman Theater on Sunday, October 18 at 2 p.m.

Written and directed by Wayne Henry, the musical parody tells an over-the-top love story in which a shark falls in love with a woman, people get eaten and marine biologists break into song.

The high-energy spoof features original songs including “Fishing the Great White Way,” “At Night He Swims Home To Me” and “When A Shark Attacked My Heart.”

The cast includes burlesque performer Evie Apple as Mayor Vaughn, Laura Daniel as the love-lorn Sally, stand-up comedians Suzanne Stein and Natty Bumpercar as Quint and Chief Brody, respectively, and Henry as Hooper. Musical improviser Cat London doubles as an overlooked reporter and an ill-fated ice cream man. Alvin Urbano and actor/singer Robert Stevens Jr. round out the company.

JAWS: the (Very Unauthorized) Musical! features book, music and lyrics by Henry, with additional material by David Citron and Evie Apple. Citron also serves as musical director. Laura Daniel and Henry produce.

The musical began its development as Jaws: the Musical!, a three-part sketch that served as a through-line in a sketch comedy show at the historic Rose's Turn in Greenwich Village. The three segments were later combined and expanded into a full show.

The musical went on to compete in the Riant Theater's Strawberry One-Act Festival, where it won first place. It later resurfaced through Emerging Artists Theatre's Notes from a Page developmental reading series, where additional songs and scenes were added.

A planned two-weekend engagement at the Broadway Comedy Club subsequently expanded into a three-month run. Sweet & Sour Comedy later produced a series of workshop readings leading to the show's appearance at the NY FRIGID Festival last year.

The production will now return with additional jokes, characters and songs under its new title, JAWS: the (Very Unauthorized) Musical!

JAWS: the (Very Unauthorized) Musical! will play The Laurie Beechman Theater, 407 W. 42nd Street, on Sunday, October 18 at 2 p.m. The production runs 70 minutes without intermission.

Tickets are $25, with a $25 food and beverage minimum.

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