IT'S ALL A SWINDLE to Open at The Laurie Beechman Theatre
The kabarettist will be joined by double bassist Clayton Thompson and pianist Renée Guerrero for a program drawn from the Weimar Republic.
Kabarettist Artemisia LeFay will return to the repertoire of the Weimar Republic with her new show It's All a Swindle, playing The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Thursday, October 8 at 7 p.m.
LeFay will be joined by pianist Renée Guerrero and double bassist Clayton Thompson for an evening exploring the music, words and stories of the radical thinkers, fringe artists and vaudevillians who lived and worked amid the political upheaval of the 1920s and 1930s.
The program will draw on the work of artists including Claire Waldoff, Kurt Weill, Mischa Spoliansky, Friedrich Hollaender and Hanns Eisler, examining the ways artists used music to respond to the world around them.
The show's title takes its inspiration from the period's music and its reflections on political and social upheaval. It's All a Swindle also draws on Bertolt Brecht's writings about the role of art during dark times, exploring how songs created nearly a century ago continue to resonate with contemporary audiences.
LeFay is a cabaret performer, chanteuse and composer known for interpreting music from the Weimar era. Her previous shows include Ghosts of Weimar Past, Phantoms of the Cabaret and Wasted Girl, with performances at venues including 54 Below, Birdland Jazz Club, The Triad Theatre, The Laurie Beechman Theatre and Don't Tell Mama.
Her work has also received nominations in the BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards. In 2024, Wasted Girl was selected by BroadwayWorld among the year's notable cabaret shows.
It's All a Swindle will be performed Thursday, October 8 at 7 p.m. at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in New York City.
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
|
The Beat Goes On
Don't Tell Mama (10/08-10/08)
|
The Bryce Edwards Frivolity Hour
BIRDLAND (9/14-9/14)
|
Timeless: A Tribute to Bernadette Peters
Don't Tell Mama (10/04-10/04)
|
Solstice Sessions: Blind Duet Cabaret
54 Below (11/20-11/20)
|
Broadway Barfly LIVE! With Robert Driemeyer
Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/15-10/15) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
54 Loves Cast Albums! 3rd Edition
54 Below (10/04-10/04)
|
Adam Blotner & Friends - The Jewish Year: Greatest Hits
54 Below (11/19-11/19)
|
Jeanna de Waal: Songs I Love to Sing - But Make It Festive
54 Below (12/29-12/29)
|
Shudder: A Chilling New Musical Comedy
54 Below (10/28-10/28)
|
Maria Corsaro: Love Makes the Changes
Pangea (10/23-10/23)