IT'S ALL A SWINDLE to Open at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Kabarettist Artemisia LeFay will return to the repertoire of the Weimar Republic with her new show It's All a Swindle, playing The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Thursday, October 8 at 7 p.m.

LeFay will be joined by pianist Renée Guerrero and double bassist Clayton Thompson for an evening exploring the music, words and stories of the radical thinkers, fringe artists and vaudevillians who lived and worked amid the political upheaval of the 1920s and 1930s.

The program will draw on the work of artists including Claire Waldoff, Kurt Weill, Mischa Spoliansky, Friedrich Hollaender and Hanns Eisler, examining the ways artists used music to respond to the world around them.

The show's title takes its inspiration from the period's music and its reflections on political and social upheaval. It's All a Swindle also draws on Bertolt Brecht's writings about the role of art during dark times, exploring how songs created nearly a century ago continue to resonate with contemporary audiences.

LeFay is a cabaret performer, chanteuse and composer known for interpreting music from the Weimar era. Her previous shows include Ghosts of Weimar Past, Phantoms of the Cabaret and Wasted Girl, with performances at venues including 54 Below, Birdland Jazz Club, The Triad Theatre, The Laurie Beechman Theatre and Don't Tell Mama.

Her work has also received nominations in the BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards. In 2024, Wasted Girl was selected by BroadwayWorld among the year's notable cabaret shows.

It's All a Swindle will be performed Thursday, October 8 at 7 p.m. at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in New York City.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming