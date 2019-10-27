Arthur Lewis Of FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Comes to Rockwood Music Hall

On Tuesday, November 12th, singer/songwriter Arthur Lewis, currently performing on Broadway with Freestyle Love Supreme, is hitting the stage at Rockwood Music Hall to perform his own music!



As part of their six-plus month residency at Rockwood, Arthur and his best friend Joel Leon (emcee/poet/storyteller) share the stage as a duet, singing, rapping, and laughing their way through an hour long set.

The duo create experimental, improvised songs with and without audience participation, along with performing their own music. They've sold out the past five shows at Stage 3 of the esteemed venue, and are now moving to the bigger Stage 2, continuing to push the boundaries of improv, while expanding the way audience members view music, art, and friendship.

Tickets available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/joel-daniels-arthur-lewis-tickets-71850224957.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You