Antonio Cipriano, Anne Fraser Thomas, and Blaine Krauss Join 'Michael Mott & Friends' Concert

Broadway's Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill, Disney's National Treasure: Edge of History), Anne Fraser Thomas (Titanique, Hercules, Sister Act), Blaine Krauss (Hamilton, The Cher Show, Kinky Boots) and special guests The Boy Band Project join musical theatre composer/ lyricist and pop songwriter, Michael Mott, (In The Light, A Faustian Tale, The Fairy's Tale, Where The Sky Ends) in “Michael Mott & Friends, Fourth Annual Holiday Show” at The Green Room 42 on Saturday, December 2nd at 7pm in New York City.

Celebrate the spirit of the season with this joyous, heartwarming evening of seasonal classics as well as Mott's original Holiday material and the debut of brand new music from his upcoming projects. Referred to as “a contemporary composer you should know” by Playbill and "a truly special songwriter" by Broadway World, Mott will be featured on piano and vocals joined by Andrew Zinsmeister on electric and acoustic guitar, David White on electric and acoustic bass, Adam Wolfe on drums and percussion, Brad Bosenbeck on violin, Sasha Ono on cello, Emily Pecoraro on saxophone and woodwinds, with Sarah Hamaty and Lindsay Rider on background vocals. Orchestrations are provided by Drama Desk Nominee, Kim Scharnberg (Little Women, Jekyll & Hyde, Linda Eder) with additional orchestrations and musical direction by Broadway's Joshua Zecher-Ross (Once Upon A One More Time, Be More Chill). Michael Clarkston serves as Production Stage Manager. The concert is produced by Motta Music and The Green Room 42.

Michael Mott & Friends plays The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue, Inside YOTEL, Fourth Floor) on Saturday, December 2nd at 7:00pm. Tickets and information are available at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com, by calling (646) 707-2990 or emailing tickets@thegreenroom42.com. In-person plus livestream ticket options are available.