Announcing The 6th Annual F#CK CANCER Cabaret

Apr. 24, 2019  

Join us for two nights of entertainment and debauchery including singing, dancing, improv and much more. Proceeds from the night go towards Pelotonia, (http://pelotonia.org/) where every single penny donated goes directly to the James Cancer Center. Doors and bar open at 7, show starts at 8.

Showtime: 8 p.m. Friday May 31st and Saturday June 1st
Tickets: $10, suggested additional donations of $5-10

We're back for our sixth year of singing, dancing, comedy, Nic Cage....all to benefit Pelotonia!! This year we're we've once again got two nights of entertainment and debauchery!

Hosted by MadLab's own Stringer and Farkle!! Musical accompaniment by James Blackmon!!

Tickets are $10, suggested additional donations of $5-10. Get your tickets at http://www.madlab.net/tickets.html If you can't attend but still wish to donate to my ride, you may do so here:http://www.pelotonia.org/theonlynikki

Scheduled to appear:

Solo musical performances by Nikki Smith and James BlackmonCasey May with another Faces of Cage performanceEmily Turner and Greg MCgill perform Who's on First? A musical duet from Kristin Green and Shane StefanchikA tune from Greg MCgill and The Bed Wet PillsImprov from Bad GeneticsMusical performance from The Counterfeiters Musical numbers from Nick Arganbright, Dana Bauman, and Audrey Marie CraddickAn ASL number from MarianneDance from The Katie Palcsak DancersThe Trulie Awesome Show with their very special brand of comedy/DanceAnd Who's on First performed by Dallas Ray and John Grote



